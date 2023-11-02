Indigo De Souza Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza added 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues from February into early April. Indigo returns to touring later this month with concerts in North Carolina, Washington, Vancouver, and California.

When do Indigo De Souza 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Indigo De Souza on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

