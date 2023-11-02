View all results for 'alt'
Indigo De Souza Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

25+ shows across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2023

This week, singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza added 2024 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized North American venues from February into early April. Indigo returns to touring later this month with concerts in North Carolina, Washington, Vancouver, and California.

When do Indigo De Souza 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Indigo De Souza Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 23
Indigo De Souza at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Indigo De Souza All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 7
Indigo De Souza at The Outpost
The Outpost Asheville, NC
Nov 29
Indigo De Souza and Babehoven at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 30
Indigo De Souza and Babehoven at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Dec 1
Indigo De Souza and Babehoven at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 3
Indigo De Souza and Babehoven at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Dec 4
Indigo De Souza and Babehoven at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Dec 5
Indigo De Souza and Babehoven at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jan 7
to
Jan 10
Out of the Blue Festival at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Feb 10
Indigo De Souza at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Feb 11
Indigo De Souza at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Feb 12
Indigo De Souza at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Feb 14
Indigo De Souza at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 16
Indigo De Souza at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 17
Indigo De Souza at The Roxy At Mahall's
The Roxy At Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Feb 19
Indigo De Souza at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 21
Indigo De Souza at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Feb 23
Indigo De Souza at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Feb 24
Indigo De Souza at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Mar 27
Indigo De Souza at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Mar 28
Indigo De Souza at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Mar 29
Indigo De Souza at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 30
Indigo De Souza at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Apr 1
Indigo De Souza at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Apr 2
Indigo De Souza at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Apr 6
Indigo De Souza at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Apr 7
Indigo De Souza at Skullys Music Diner
Skullys Music Diner Columbus, OH
Apr 8
Indigo De Souza at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Indigo De Souza on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Indigo De Souza's Zumic artist page.

poster designs by Indigo De Souza and Emma Anderson
photo by TK Memis
