Indigo Girls Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall shows in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 25, 2023

Veteran folk rockers Indigo Girls added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, 2020's Look Long.

New November concerts are planned at The Capitol Theatre in New York and The Walker Theatre in Tennessee. The group are currently winding down a tour along the West Coast and will return to the eastern section of the country in mid-October.

When do Indigo Girls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales for Artist begin September 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Indigo Girls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 27
Indigo Girls at Edmonds Center for the Arts
Edmonds Center for the Arts Edmonds, WA
Oct 10
Indigo Girls at University of Georgia Performing Arts Center
University of Georgia Performing Arts Center Athens, GA
Oct 11
Indigo Girls at University of Georgia Performing Arts Center
University of Georgia Performing Arts Center Athens, GA
Oct 24
Indigo Girls at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Oct 26
Indigo Girls at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Oct 27
Indigo Girls and Bitch at Appell Center for the Performing Arts
Appell Center for the Performing Arts York, PA
Nov 3
Indigo Girls at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 4
Indigo Girls at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 15
Indigo Girls at The Walker Theatre
The Walker Theatre Chattanooga, TN
Mar 21
Indigo Girls at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium Athens, OH

For the most up-to-date information, follow Indigo Girls on their social media accounts and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Indigo Girls Zumic artist page.

