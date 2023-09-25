Indigo Girls Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran folk rockers Indigo Girls added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, 2020's Look Long.

New November concerts are planned at The Capitol Theatre in New York and The Walker Theatre in Tennessee. The group are currently winding down a tour along the West Coast and will return to the eastern section of the country in mid-October.

When do Indigo Girls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales for Artist begin September 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Indigo Girls All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Indigo Girls on their social media accounts and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

