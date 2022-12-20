Indigo Girls Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, the Indigo Girls added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at venues in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan in March. The duo will ring in the New Year's with two concerts in Atlanta, Georgia and also have some January headlining performances in the Carolinas.

When do Indigo Girls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 21. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOOKLONG. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

