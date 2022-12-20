View all results for 'alt'
Indigo Girls Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Winter and spring shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2022

This week, the Indigo Girls added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at venues in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan in March. The duo will ring in the New Year's with two concerts in Atlanta, Georgia and also have some January headlining performances in the Carolinas.

When do Indigo Girls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 21. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOOKLONG. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Indigo Girls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 30
Indigo Girls and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Indigo Girls and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Dec 31
Indigo Girls and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Indigo Girls and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
Jan 11
Indigo Girls
Indigo Girls at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Jan 13
Indigo Girls and The Greensboro Symphony
Indigo Girls and The Greensboro Symphony at UNCG Auditorium
UNCG Auditorium Greensboro, NC
Jan 14
Indigo Girls
Indigo Girls at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Jan 15
Indigo Girls
Indigo Girls at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Mar 18
Indigo Girls and Kansas City Symphony
Indigo Girls and Kansas City Symphony at Helzberg Hall at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Helzberg Hall at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts Kansas City, MO
Mar 19
Indigo Girls
Indigo Girls at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Mar 21
Indigo Girls
Indigo Girls at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
Mar 23
Indigo Girls
Indigo Girls at Genesee Theatre
Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL
Mar 24
Indigo Girls
Indigo Girls at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 27
Indigo Girls
Indigo Girls at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY

We recommend following Indigo Girls on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Indigo Girls Zumic artist page.

