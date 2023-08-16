View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Interpol Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining and opening for Smashing Pumpkins
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2023

Indie rockers Interpol have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Three newly planned concerts are set at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on October 27 and at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 13 and 14. The opening acts will be The Red Pears, Water From Your Eyes, or Model/Actriz.

Interpol are currently on a North American tour opening for The Smashing Pumpkins before headlining shows along the West Coast in October. In November and December they will perform in parts of Australia and Asia.

When do Interpol 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for American Express / Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Interpol Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 24
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 30
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Dec 13
Interpol and Water From Your Eyes at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 14
Interpol and Model/Actriz at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Interpol All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 17
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Aug 19
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 20
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 22
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 24
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 25
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 26
Interpol at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Aug 30
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 31
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 2
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 3
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 4
Interpol at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 6
The Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 8
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Sep 9
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Oct 23
Interpol at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Oct 25
Interpol at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Oct 26
Interpol and Jean Dawson at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Oct 27
Interpol and The Red Pears at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 29
Interpol, Jean Dawson and Mareux at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 30
Interpol, The Red Pears and DannyLux at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 16
Interpol at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 18
Interpol at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 19
Interpol at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 22
Interpol at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Nov 24
to
Nov 26
Joyland Festival at Jakarta
Jakarta Indonesia, Asia
Nov 28
Interpol at Spotify O-EAST (オーイースト)
Spotify O-EAST (オーイースト) Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Nov 29
Interpol at Umeda Club Quattro (梅田クラブクアトロ)
Umeda Club Quattro (梅田クラブクアトロ) Osaka, Japan
Dec 2
to
Dec 3
Maho Rasop Festival at ESC Park Rangsit
ESC Park Rangsit Tambon Khlong Nung, จ.ปทุมธานี, Thailand
Dec 13
Interpol and Water From Your Eyes at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 14
Interpol and Model/Actriz at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 18
Interpol at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Interpol on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Interpol's Zumic artist page.

1
268
artists
Interpol
genres
Indie Rock Post-punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Interpol
Interpol
Aug
24
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
30
The Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol, and Rival Sons
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Dec
13
Interpol and Water From Your Eyes
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec
14
Interpol and Model/Actriz
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Interpol Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 29, 2022
Interpol Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Interpol
2
3135
image for article Morrissey and Interpol Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 9, 2019
Morrissey and Interpol Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Alt Rock Interpol Morrissey
3
2850
image for article Interpol Extend 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
January 30, 2019
Interpol Extend 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Interpol
3
3234
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart