Interpol Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Interpol have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Three newly planned concerts are set at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on October 27 and at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 13 and 14. The opening acts will be The Red Pears, Water From Your Eyes, or Model/Actriz.

Interpol are currently on a North American tour opening for The Smashing Pumpkins before headlining shows along the West Coast in October. In November and December they will perform in parts of Australia and Asia.

When do Interpol 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for American Express / Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Interpol All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Interpol on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

