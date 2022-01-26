View all results for 'alt'
Interpol Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2022

After a two-year break, indie rockers Interpol are returning to the road. This week, the band announced 2022 tour dates for America and Europe.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized venues across the States in April and May. The opening acts on select dates will be Tycho and/or Matthew Dear. In June, Interpol will tour across Western Europe. The band will also appear at a number of music festivals, including Just Like Heaven, Primavera Sound, and Pinkpop.

When do Interpol 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales for American Express/Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin January 27. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase.The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Interpol Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Interpol All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 25
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Apr 26
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Apr 28
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Apr 29
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Apr 30
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
May 2
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
May 3
Interpol and Matthew Dear
Interpol and Matthew Dear at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 5
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
May 6
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 7
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 8
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 10
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 11
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
May 13
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 14
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
May 15
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
May 21
Just Like Heaven 2022
Just Like Heaven 2022 at Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Rose Bowl - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
May 28
Interpol and Dry Cleaning
Interpol and Dry Cleaning at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 2
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Porto, PO
Porto, PO
Jun 8
Interpol
Interpol at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Tempelhof Sound
Tempelhof Sound at Tempelhof Airport
Tempelhof Airport Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 14
Interpol
Interpol at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Interpol
Interpol at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Interpol
Interpol at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Pinkpop Festival
Pinkpop Festival at Evenemententerrein Megaland
Evenemententerrein Megaland Landgraaf, Netherlands
Jun 18
Interpol
Interpol at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France

We recommend following Interpol on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Interpol's Zumic artist page.

May
14
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
May
15
Interpol, Tycho, and Matthew Dear
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
