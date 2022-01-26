Interpol Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a two-year break, indie rockers Interpol are returning to the road. This week, the band announced 2022 tour dates for America and Europe.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized venues across the States in April and May. The opening acts on select dates will be Tycho and/or Matthew Dear. In June, Interpol will tour across Western Europe. The band will also appear at a number of music festivals, including Just Like Heaven, Primavera Sound, and Pinkpop.

When do Interpol 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales for American Express/Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin January 27. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase.The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Interpol All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Interpol on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

