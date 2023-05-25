View all results for 'alt'
Iration Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows, opening for Rebelution
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 25, 2023

This week, California reggae group Iration added 2023 fall tour dates.

Billed as IRL Fall Tour, the newly planned headlining shows are set at venues across North America in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be Artikal Sound System, Cydeways, and / or Fortunate Youth. Next month, Iration begin a North American tour opening for Rebelution, extending into August.

Jul 6
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Jun 1
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Jun 2
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 3
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Jun 4
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Jun 6
Iration and Claire Wright at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Jun 7
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jun 8
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jun 9
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire and DJ Mackle at Apopka Amphitheater
Apopka Amphitheater Apopka, FL
Jun 10
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 13
Iration and Claire Wright at Club LA - Destin
Club LA - Destin Destin, FL
Jun 14
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jun 15
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 16
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jun 17
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 21
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Jun 22
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Roanoke Island Festival Park
Roanoke Island Festival Park Manteo, NC
Jun 23
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Reggae Rise Up Maryland at Swann Park
Swann Park Baltimore, MD
Jun 24
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 27
Rebelution, Iration, and DJ Mackle at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 28
Rebelution, Iration, and DJ Mackle at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 30
Rebelution, Iration, and DJ Mackle at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jul 1
Rebelution, Iration, and DJ Mackle at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jul 2
Rebelution, Iration, and DJ Mackle at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 6
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 7
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 8
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 4
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 5
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 7
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 9
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Avila Beach Resort
Avila Beach Resort Avila Beach, CA
Aug 10
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Avila Beach Resort
Avila Beach Resort Avila Beach, CA
Aug 11
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 12
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 13
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 16
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Aug 18
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 19
Reggae on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 20
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon
Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon Dillon, CO
Aug 21
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 23
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 24
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Spokane Pavilion
Spokane Pavilion Spokane, WA
Aug 25
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Aug 26
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 27
Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Sep 1
to
Sep 4
Dry Diggings Festival at Nevada County Fairgrounds
Nevada County Fairgrounds Grass Valley, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Reggae Rise Up Las Vegas at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Oct 14
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Bakersfield Fox Theater
Bakersfield Fox Theater Bakersfield, CA
Oct 15
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Tioga Sequoia Brewery
Tioga Sequoia Brewery Fresno, CA
Oct 17
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 18
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 19
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 21
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Mesa Theater & Club
Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
Oct 22
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 25
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Oct 26
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 27
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Oct 28
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Nov 1
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Nov 3
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 7
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 9
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 11
Iration, Fortunate Youth, Artikal Sound System and Cydeways at Spa Beach Park
Spa Beach Park St. Petersburg, FL
Nov 17
Iration, Artikal Sound System, and Cydeways at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
When do Iration 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Iration on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last month, Iration shared a lyric video for their song "IRL." For more, check out Iration's Zumic artist page.

