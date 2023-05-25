Iration Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, California reggae group Iration added 2023 fall tour dates.

Billed as IRL Fall Tour, the newly planned headlining shows are set at venues across North America in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be Artikal Sound System, Cydeways, and / or Fortunate Youth. Next month, Iration begin a North American tour opening for Rebelution, extending into August.

Iration All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Iration 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Iration on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last month, Iration shared a lyric video for their song "IRL." For more, check out Iration's Zumic artist page.