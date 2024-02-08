View all results for 'alt'
Iron & Wine Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining North American tour and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2024

Iron & Wine, the artist otherwise known as Sam Beam, added 2024 tour dates happening from June into August.

In conjunction with the upcoming album, Light Verse, Beam will be joined by a backing band for these concerts. Iron & Wine is currently winding down a tour with two shows left in Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Light Verse is scheduled for release on April 26. Watch the video for the new song, "You Never Know."

Iron & Wine Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 14
Iron & Wine at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

Iron & Wine All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Iron & Wine at Regent Theatre
Regent Theatre Arlington, MA
Jun 14
Iron & Wine at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 15
Iron & Wine at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jun 17
Iron & Wine at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jun 18
Iron & Wine at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 20
Iron & Wine at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 21
Iron & Wine at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jun 22
Iron & Wine at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jun 23
Iron & Wine at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jun 25
Iron & Wine at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jun 27
Iron & Wine at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
Jun 28
Iron & Wine at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Jun 29
Iron & Wine at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Jun 30
Iron & Wine at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Jul 2
Iron & Wine at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 3
The Avett Brothers and Iron & Wine at Kit Carson Park
Kit Carson Park Taos, NM
Jul 5
Iron & Wine at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Jul 6
Iron & Wine at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jul 8
Iron & Wine at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jul 31
Iron & Wine at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Aug 1
Iron & Wine at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 2
Iron & Wine at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 3
Iron & Wine at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 5
Iron & Wine at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 6
Iron & Wine at Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts
Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts Wilmington, NC
Aug 7
Iron & Wine at Meymandi Concert Hall
Meymandi Concert Hall Raleigh, NC
Aug 9
Iron & Wine at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 10
Iron & Wine at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11
Iron & Wine at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Aug 13
Iron & Wine at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Aug 14
Iron & Wine at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Aug 16
Iron & Wine at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Aug 17
Iron & Wine at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 18
Iron & Wine at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Aug 20
Iron & Wine at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 22
Iron & Wine at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Aug 23
Iron & Wine at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Aug 24
Iron & Wine at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
When do Iron & Wine 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is OPENADOOR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Iron & Wine on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Iron & Wine's Zumic artist page.

