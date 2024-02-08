Iron & Wine Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Iron & Wine, the artist otherwise known as Sam Beam, added 2024 tour dates happening from June into August.

In conjunction with the upcoming album, Light Verse, Beam will be joined by a backing band for these concerts. Iron & Wine is currently winding down a tour with two shows left in Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Light Verse is scheduled for release on April 26. Watch the video for the new song, "You Never Know."

Iron & Wine All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Iron & Wine 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmember, Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is OPENADOOR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

