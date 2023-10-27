Iron Maiden Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Iron Maiden will be rocking into their 50th year as a band in 2024, and today they revealed North American concert dates billed as The Future Past Tour.
The band will be bringing their three-guitar attack to arenas across the USA and Canada in October and November. According to a post on their social media, more dates will be announced later. Maiden previously revealed tour plans through Australia and New Zealand with Killswitch Engage as well as headlining concerts in Japan.
When do Iron Maiden 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for fan club members begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Iron Maiden Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 2
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 9
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Iron Maiden All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 1
RAC Arena
Perth, WA, Australia
Sep 4
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Sep 6
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Sep 7
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Sep 10
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Sep 12
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Sep 13
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Sep 16
Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Sep 22
Sky Hall Toyota
Toyota, Aichi, Japan
Sep 24
Osaka Jo Hall
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Sep 26
Tokyo Garden Theater
Koto City, Tokyo, Japan
Sep 28
Pia Arena MM
Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Oct 4
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Oct 5
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 18
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 22
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Oct 24
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Oct 26
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 27
Videotron Centre
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Oct 30
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 1
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 2
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Nov 8
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 9
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Nov 12
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Nov 13
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Nov 16
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Nov 17
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Nov 27
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Santiago, Chile
For the most up-to-date information, follow Iron Maiden on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
