View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Iron Maiden Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Future Past' concerts in North America, Oceania, Asia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 27, 2023

Iron Maiden will be rocking into their 50th year as a band in 2024, and today they revealed North American concert dates billed as The Future Past Tour.

The band will be bringing their three-guitar attack to arenas across the USA and Canada in October and November. According to a post on their social media, more dates will be announced later. Maiden previously revealed tour plans through Australia and New Zealand with Killswitch Engage as well as headlining concerts in Japan.

When do Iron Maiden 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for fan club members begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Iron Maiden Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 2
Iron Maiden at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 9
Iron Maiden at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Iron Maiden All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 1
Iron Maiden and Killswitch Engage at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Sep 4
Iron Maiden and Killswitch Engage at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Sep 6
Iron Maiden and Killswitch Engage at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Sep 7
Iron Maiden and Killswitch Engage at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Sep 10
Iron Maiden and Killswitch Engage at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Sep 12
Iron Maiden and Killswitch Engage at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Sep 13
Iron Maiden and Killswitch Engage at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Sep 16
Iron Maiden and Killswitch Engage at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Sep 22
Iron Maiden at Sky Hall Toyota
Sky Hall Toyota Toyota, Aichi, Japan
Sep 24
Iron Maiden at Osaka Jo Hall
Osaka Jo Hall Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Sep 26
Iron Maiden at Tokyo Garden Theater
Tokyo Garden Theater Koto City, Tokyo, Japan
Sep 28
Iron Maiden at Pia Arena MM
Pia Arena MM Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Oct 4
Iron Maiden at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Oct 5
Iron Maiden at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
Iron Maiden at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 14
Iron Maiden at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 16
Iron Maiden at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Oct 18
Iron Maiden at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 19
Iron Maiden at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 22
Iron Maiden at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 24
Iron Maiden at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Oct 26
Iron Maiden at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 27
Iron Maiden at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Oct 30
Iron Maiden at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 1
Iron Maiden at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Nov 2
Iron Maiden at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 6
Iron Maiden at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Nov 8
Iron Maiden at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 9
Iron Maiden at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Nov 12
Iron Maiden at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Nov 13
Iron Maiden at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Nov 16
Iron Maiden at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Nov 17
Iron Maiden at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Nov 27
Iron Maiden at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos Santiago, Chile

For the most up-to-date information, follow Iron Maiden on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Iron Maiden's Zumic artist page.

1
444
artists
Iron Maiden
genres
Hard Rock Heavy metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden
Nov
2
Iron Maiden
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov
9
Iron Maiden
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Iron Maiden Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 21, 2023
Iron Maiden Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Hard Rock Heavy metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Iron Maiden
1
1766
image for article Iron Maiden Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 1, 2021
Iron Maiden Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Heavy metal Metal Rock Iron Maiden
2
3704
image for article Iron Maiden Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 9, 2018
Iron Maiden Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Metal Rock Fozzy Iron Maiden The Raven Age
2
10132
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart