Iron Maiden Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Iron Maiden will be rocking into their 50th year as a band in 2024, and today they revealed North American concert dates billed as The Future Past Tour.

The band will be bringing their three-guitar attack to arenas across the USA and Canada in October and November. According to a post on their social media, more dates will be announced later. Maiden previously revealed tour plans through Australia and New Zealand with Killswitch Engage as well as headlining concerts in Japan.

When do Iron Maiden 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for fan club members begin October 31. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Iron Maiden on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

