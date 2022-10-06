Iron Maiden Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Iron Maiden, one of the hardest touring bands over the decades, added 2023 tour dates.

The legendary metal band is on the final stretch of a North American tour with Within Temptation. Billed as The Future Past Tour, twelve newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in western Europe in June and July. An opening band and additional European dates will be announced at a later time.

According to a post on Iron Maiden's website, these shows "will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts."

When do Iron Maiden 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for fan club members begin October 11. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

