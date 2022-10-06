View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Iron Maiden Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rocking new and old jams in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 6, 2022

Iron Maiden, one of the hardest touring bands over the decades, added 2023 tour dates.

The legendary metal band is on the final stretch of a North American tour with Within Temptation. Billed as The Future Past Tour, twelve newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in western Europe in June and July. An opening band and additional European dates will be announced at a later time.

According to a post on Iron Maiden's website, these shows "will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts."

When do Iron Maiden 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for fan club members begin October 11. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Iron Maiden All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 7
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 9
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 11
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 12
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Oct 15
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Oct 17
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Oct 19
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 21
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 23
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 25
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Oct 27
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jun 13
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jun 19
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 24
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 26
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 13
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jul 15
The Return Of The Gods Festival
The Return Of The Gods Festival at Hippodrome de San Siro
Hippodrome de San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy

We recommend following Iron Maiden on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Iron Maiden's Zumic artist page.

