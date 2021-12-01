Iron Maiden Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have added 2022 tour dates for Europe and the Americas. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic.

The upcoming concerts are slated to kick off in Europe from May into late July. The North American leg is scheduled to begin in September after a headlining slot at Brazil's Rock in Rio. The opening acts on select dates will be Trivium, Within Temptation, Lord of the Lost, and/or Airbourne.

When do Iron Maiden 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 4 in Europe and December 10 in North America. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on December 5. Presales for Iron Main fan club members begin December 7. Ticketmaster Verified Fan, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before throwing your metal horns in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Iron Maiden All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Iron Maiden on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Dubbed Legacy of the Beast, the tour is named after the band's video game and corresponding comic book series. The band shared what fans can expect in a statement on ironmaiden.com:

We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of Legacy of the Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the "hits" and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest — but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu "world" we are adding.

For more, check out Iron Maiden's Zumic artist page.