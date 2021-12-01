View all results for 'alt'
Iron Maiden Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Legacy of the Beast' concerts worldwide
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2021

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have added 2022 tour dates for Europe and the Americas. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic.

The upcoming concerts are slated to kick off in Europe from May into late July. The North American leg is scheduled to begin in September after a headlining slot at Brazil's Rock in Rio. The opening acts on select dates will be Trivium, Within Temptation, Lord of the Lost, and/or Airbourne.

When do Iron Maiden 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 4 in Europe and December 10 in North America. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on December 5. Presales for Iron Main fan club members begin December 7. Ticketmaster Verified Fan, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before throwing your metal horns in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Iron Maiden Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 19
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 21
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Iron Maiden All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 22
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost at Arena Zagreb
Arena Zagreb Zagreb, Croatia
May 24
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost at Štark Arena
Štark Arena Beograd, Serbia
May 26
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost at Romexpo
Romexpo București, Municipiul București, Romania
May 29
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at Expocenter of Ukraine
Expocenter of Ukraine Kyiv, Ukraine
Jun 1
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at VTB Arena
VTB Arena Moscow, Russia
Jun 7
Iron Maiden, Shinedown, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Shinedown, and Lord of the Lost at Groupama Arena
Groupama Arena Budapest, Hungary
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival 2022
Download Festival 2022 at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at Ormeau Park
Ormeau Park Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen, Denmark Denmark
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 20
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at Eden Aréna
Eden Aréna Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock at Ekeberg
Ekeberg Oslo, Norway
Jun 26
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at Paris La Défense Aréna
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
Jun 27
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at GelreDome
GelreDome Arnhem, GE, Netherlands
Jun 30
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jul 2
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at RheinEnergieStadion
RheinEnergieStadion Köln, NRW, Germany
Jul 4
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
Jul 7
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at Arena Parco Nord Bologna
Arena Parco Nord Bologna Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 9
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at Mercedes Benz Arena Stuttgart
Mercedes Benz Arena Stuttgart Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jul 10
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at Stadion Wiener Neustadt
Stadion Wiener Neustadt Somerville, MA
Jul 13
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden and Lord of the Lost at Armeec Arena
Armeec Arena Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Jul 16
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Airbourne, and Lord of the Lost at Olympic Stadium of Athens "Spiros Louis" (OAKA)
Olympic Stadium of Athens "Spiros Louis" (OAKA) Marousi, Greece
Jul 20
Iron Maiden, Powerwolf, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, Powerwolf, and Airbourne at Bürgerweide
Bürgerweide Bremen, HB, Germany
Jul 22
Iron Maiden, The Hellacopters, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, The Hellacopters, and Airbourne at Ullevi Stadium
Ullevi Stadium Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jul 24
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Lord of the Lost
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Lord of the Lost at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 26
Iron Maiden, Powerwolf, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, Powerwolf, and Airbourne at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 29
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Airbourne at Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 31
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Airbourne
Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, and Airbourne at Estádio Municipal de Oeiras
Estádio Municipal de Oeiras Oeiras, Lisbon, Portugal
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio
Rock In Rio at Park of the Athletes
Park of the Athletes Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Sep 7
Iron Maiden
Iron Maiden at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Sep 11
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Sep 13
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 15
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 17
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 19
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 21
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Sep 25
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 27
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Sep 29
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 30
Iron Maiden and Trivium
Iron Maiden and Trivium at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Oct 3
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 5
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 7
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 9
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 11
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Oct 12
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Oct 15
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Oct 17
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Oct 19
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 21
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 23
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 25
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Oct 27
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation
Iron Maiden and Within Temptation at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

We recommend following Iron Maiden on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Dubbed Legacy of the Beast, the tour is named after the band's video game and corresponding comic book series. The band shared what fans can expect in a statement on ironmaiden.com:

We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of Legacy of the Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the "hits" and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest — but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu "world" we are adding.

For more, check out Iron Maiden's Zumic artist page.

