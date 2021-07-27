Isaiah Rashad Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With his third album set to drop later this year, Isaiah Rashad has announced 2021 tour dates billed as Lil' Sunny's Awesome Vacation.
Rashad plans to release his next album, The House Is Burning, on July 30. The newly scheduled shows are planned from September into November, making stops at mid-size venues across North America. Isaiah will be joined by "special guests" as the opening acts, but exactly who is not known at this time.
When do Isaiah Rashad 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 8
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Sep 9
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 11
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Sep 12
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Sep 15
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Sep 16
Fete Music Hall
Providence, RI
Sep 19
20 Monroe Live
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 20
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Sep 22
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Sep 23
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 26
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 27
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Sep 28
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Oct 1
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 2
McDonald Theatre
Eugene, OR
Oct 3
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Oct 5
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Oct 10
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 12
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Oct 13
SOMA - Mainstage
San Diego, CA
Oct 15
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 17
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 18
The Rialto Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Oct 20
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Oct 22
House of Blues - New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Oct 26
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Oct 27
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Oct 31
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Nov 2
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Nov 3
House of Blues Orlando
Orlando, FL
Nov 4
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 6
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Nov 8
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Nov 9
The Signal
Chattanooga, TN
Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
We recommend following Isaiah Rashad on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
So far, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper / singer has released three singles from the upcoming LP: "Lay Wit Ya," "Wat U Sed," and "Headshots (4r da Locals)." For more, check out Isaiah Rashad's Zumic artist page.