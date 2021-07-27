View all results for 'alt'
Isaiah Rashad Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Awesome Vacation' fall tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 27, 2021

With his third album set to drop later this year, Isaiah Rashad has announced 2021 tour dates billed as Lil' Sunny's Awesome Vacation.

Rashad plans to release his next album, The House Is Burning, on July 30. The newly scheduled shows are planned from September into November, making stops at mid-size venues across North America. Isaiah will be joined by "special guests" as the opening acts, but exactly who is not known at this time.

When do Isaiah Rashad 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Isaiah Rashad Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 13
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Isaiah Rashad All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 9
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 11
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 12
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 13
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 15
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 16
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Fete Music Hall
Fete Music Hall Providence, RI
Sep 18
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Sep 19
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 20
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 22
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 23
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 25
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Sep 26
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 27
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Sep 28
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Sep 30
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 1
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 2
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Oct 3
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 5
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 10
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Oct 12
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 13
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at SOMA - Mainstage
SOMA - Mainstage San Diego, CA
Oct 15
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 17
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 18
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Oct 20
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 22
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 25
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 26
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 27
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Oct 30
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 31
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 2
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Nov 3
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at House of Blues Orlando
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL
Nov 4
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 6
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 7
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Nov 8
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 9
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Day N Vegas 2021
Day N Vegas 2021 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Isaiah Rashad on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

So far, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper / singer has released three singles from the upcoming LP: "Lay Wit Ya," "Wat U Sed," and "Headshots (4r da Locals)." For more, check out Isaiah Rashad's Zumic artist page.

