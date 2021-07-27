Isaiah Rashad Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With his third album set to drop later this year, Isaiah Rashad has announced 2021 tour dates billed as Lil' Sunny's Awesome Vacation.

Rashad plans to release his next album, The House Is Burning, on July 30. The newly scheduled shows are planned from September into November, making stops at mid-size venues across North America. Isaiah will be joined by "special guests" as the opening acts, but exactly who is not known at this time.

When do Isaiah Rashad 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

So far, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper / singer has released three singles from the upcoming LP: "Lay Wit Ya," "Wat U Sed," and "Headshots (4r da Locals)." For more, check out Isaiah Rashad's Zumic artist page.