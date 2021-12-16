Isaiah Rashad Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Following his third full-length album, The House Is Burning, released earlier this year, Isaiah Rashad has announced 2022 tour dates billed as Lil' Sunny's Awesome Vacation.

Ten newly scheduled shows are planned in February, making stops at mid-size venues across Canada. The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper / singer will be joined by "special guests" as the opening acts, but exactly who has not been announced by the time of publication. Recently, Rashad wrapped up a leg of the tour through the USA.

When do Isaiah Rashad 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LILSUNNYCA22. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Isaiah Rashad All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Isaiah Rashad on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

