Isaiah Rashad Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Awesome Vacation' Canadian tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 16, 2021

Following his third full-length album, The House Is Burning, released earlier this year, Isaiah Rashad has announced 2022 tour dates billed as Lil' Sunny's Awesome Vacation.

Ten newly scheduled shows are planned in February, making stops at mid-size venues across Canada. The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper / singer will be joined by "special guests" as the opening acts, but exactly who has not been announced by the time of publication. Recently, Rashad wrapped up a leg of the tour through the USA.

When do Isaiah Rashad 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LILSUNNYCA22. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Isaiah Rashad All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 3
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Harbour Event Centre
Harbour Event Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Feb 5
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Midway
Midway Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 6
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 8
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Coors Event Centre
Coors Event Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Feb 9
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Feb 11
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Guelph Concert Theatre
Guelph Concert Theatre Guelph, ON, Canada
Feb 12
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Feb 14
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 16
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Feb 17
Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad at Theatre L'Olympia De Montreal
Theatre L'Olympia De Montreal Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 27
to
Aug 28
This Ain't No Picnic 2022
This Ain't No Picnic 2022 at Brookside Golf Course
Brookside Golf Course Pasadena, CA

We recommend following Isaiah Rashad on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Isaiah Rashad's Zumic artist page.

