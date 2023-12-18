Isaiah Rashad Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Rapper Isaiah Rashad announced 2024 tour dates.
New shows are planned at mid-sized venues along the West Coast in January and February. For these dates, Isaiah will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut EP, Cilvia Demo. Eight concerts are planned in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada.
Isaiah Rashad All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 23
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jan 24
Soma San Diego, CA
Jan 25
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jan 27
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jan 29
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 30
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Feb 1
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 2
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
When do Isaiah Rashad 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Isaiah Rashad on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Isaiah Rashad's Zumic artist page.