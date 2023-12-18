Isaiah Rashad Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Rapper Isaiah Rashad announced 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues along the West Coast in January and February. For these dates, Isaiah will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut EP, Cilvia Demo. Eight concerts are planned in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada.

When do Isaiah Rashad 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

