Isaiah Rashad Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 18, 2023

Rapper Isaiah Rashad announced 2024 tour dates.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues along the West Coast in January and February. For these dates, Isaiah will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut EP, Cilvia Demo. Eight concerts are planned in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada.

Isaiah Rashad All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 23
Isaiah Rashad at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jan 24
Isaiah Rashad at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Jan 25
Isaiah Rashad at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jan 27
Isaiah Rashad at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jan 29
Isaiah Rashad at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 30
Isaiah Rashad at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Feb 1
Isaiah Rashad at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Feb 2
Isaiah Rashad at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
When do Isaiah Rashad 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Isaiah Rashad on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Isaiah Rashad's Zumic artist page.

