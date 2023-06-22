Ivan Cornejo Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Terapia.
The newly planned concerts are set at venues across the USA from August into November. Ivan also has an August festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Ivan Cornejo All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 30
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Aug 31
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Sep 1
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
New York, NY
Sep 2
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
New York, NY
Sep 7
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 8
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Sep 9
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Sep 14
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 15
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Sep 16
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Sep 21
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 24
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Sep 29
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Sep 30
Toyota Center - Kennewick
Kennewick, WA
Oct 1
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 2
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 7
Sames Auto Arena
Laredo, TX
Oct 17
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Oct 18
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Oct 20
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Oct 21
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Oct 22
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Oct 25
City National Civic Auditorium
San Jose, CA
Oct 26
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Oct 28
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 29
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 1
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 2
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 3
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 4
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
Nov 9
Saroyan Theatre - Fresno Convention Center
Fresno, CA
Nov 10
Mechanics Bank Theater
Bakersfield, CA
Nov 12
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
When do Ivan Cornejo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is Terapia. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Ivan Cornejo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Ivan Cornejo's Zumic artist page.