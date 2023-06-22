Ivan Cornejo Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Terapia.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across the USA from August into November. Ivan also has an August festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Ivan Cornejo All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ivan Cornejo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Terapia. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ivan Cornejo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ivan Cornejo's Zumic artist page.