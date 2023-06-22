View all results for 'alt'
Ivan Cornejo Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Terapia Tour' across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2023

Singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Terapia.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across the USA from August into November. Ivan also has an August festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Ivan Cornejo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 3
to
Aug 6
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 4
Ivan Cornejo at Park West
Park West Chicago, IL
Aug 30
Ivan Cornejo at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Aug 31
Ivan Cornejo at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 1
Ivan Cornejo at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Sep 2
Ivan Cornejo at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater) New York, NY
Sep 7
Ivan Cornejo at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 8
Ivan Cornejo at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Sep 9
Ivan Cornejo at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 14
Ivan Cornejo at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 15
Ivan Cornejo at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Sep 16
Ivan Cornejo at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 21
Ivan Cornejo at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 23
Ivan Cornejo at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Sep 24
Ivan Cornejo at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 29
Ivan Cornejo at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 30
Ivan Cornejo at Toyota Center - Kennewick
Toyota Center - Kennewick Kennewick, WA
Oct 1
Ivan Cornejo at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 2
Ivan Cornejo at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 7
Ivan Cornejo at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX
Oct 14
Ivan Cornejo at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Oct 17
Ivan Cornejo at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Oct 18
Ivan Cornejo at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Oct 20
Ivan Cornejo at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 21
Ivan Cornejo at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 22
Ivan Cornejo at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 25
Ivan Cornejo at City National Civic Auditorium
City National Civic Auditorium San Jose, CA
Oct 26
Ivan Cornejo at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 28
Ivan Cornejo at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 29
Ivan Cornejo at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 1
Ivan Cornejo at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 2
Ivan Cornejo at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 3
Ivan Cornejo at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 4
Ivan Cornejo at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Nov 9
Ivan Cornejo at Saroyan Theatre - Fresno Convention Center
Saroyan Theatre - Fresno Convention Center Fresno, CA
Nov 10
Ivan Cornejo at Mechanics Bank Theater
Mechanics Bank Theater Bakersfield, CA
Nov 12
Ivan Cornejo at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
When do Ivan Cornejo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Terapia. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ivan Cornejo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ivan Cornejo's Zumic artist page.

