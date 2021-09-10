J Balvin Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

J Balvin has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his recently released album, Jose. The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to begin in April and extend into May, making stops at large-scale venues from coast to coast.

The Colombian reggaeton singer will also appear at a number of music festivals during the upcoming months. Before you get your dance on with his hits "La Canción" and "Un Dia," make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

When do J Balvin 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 13. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

J Balvin All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following J Balvin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out J Balvin's Zumic artist page.