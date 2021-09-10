View all results for 'alt'
J Balvin Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Jose' tour planned for North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 10, 2021

J Balvin has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his recently released album, Jose. The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to begin in April and extend into May, making stops at large-scale venues from coast to coast.

The Colombian reggaeton singer will also appear at a number of music festivals during the upcoming months. Before you get your dance on with his hits "La Canción" and "Un Dia," make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

When do J Balvin 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 13. Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

J Balvin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 25
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Oct 1
Ultra Mix Live: J Balvin, Wisin y Yandel, Nicky Jam, and Anitta
Ultra Mix Live: J Balvin, Wisin y Yandel, Nicky Jam, and Anitta at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Oct 16
Natti Natasha, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, Wisin y Yandel, Prince Royce, and Luis Fonsi
Natti Natasha, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, Wisin y Yandel, Prince Royce, and Luis Fonsi at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Oct 29
to
Oct 31
Outside Lands Music Festival
Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Apr 19
J Balvin
J Balvin at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Apr 20
J Balvin
J Balvin at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
Apr 22
J Balvin
J Balvin at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Apr 23
J Balvin
J Balvin at Mandalay Bay - Michelob ULTRA Arena
Mandalay Bay - Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, NV
Apr 24
J Balvin
J Balvin at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 26
J Balvin
J Balvin at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Apr 28
J Balvin
J Balvin at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Apr 30
J Balvin
J Balvin at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
May 1
J Balvin
J Balvin at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
May 4
J Balvin
J Balvin at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
May 5
J Balvin
J Balvin at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX
May 6
J Balvin
J Balvin at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
May 7
J Balvin
J Balvin at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
May 8
J Balvin
J Balvin at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
May 11
J Balvin
J Balvin at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
May 13
J Balvin
J Balvin at FTX Arena
FTX Arena Miami, FL
May 14
J Balvin
J Balvin at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
May 15
J Balvin
J Balvin at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
May 18
J Balvin
J Balvin at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
May 20
J Balvin
J Balvin at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
May 21
J Balvin
J Balvin at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
May 22
J Balvin
J Balvin at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
May 25
J Balvin
J Balvin at Webster Bank Arena
Webster Bank Arena Bridgeport, CT
May 26
J Balvin
J Balvin at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
May 27
J Balvin
J Balvin at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
May 28
J Balvin
J Balvin at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following J Balvin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out J Balvin's Zumic artist page.

artists
J Balvin
genres
Latin Reggaeton
image for artist J Balvin
J Balvin
Sep
24
The Governors Ball Music Festival
Citi Field Flushing, NY
May
21
J Balvin
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
May
21
J Balvin
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
