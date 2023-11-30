View all results for 'alt'
J Balvin Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Que Bueno Volver a Verte Tour' across Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2023

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin announced 2024 European tour dates.

Billed as the Que Bueno Volver a Verte Tour, new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across Europe from April into June. On December 31, J Balvin will ring in 2024 with a headlining show in Barcelona, Spain. The only other concert currently on the Colombian artist's calendar is Carnival in Brasil during February.

J Balvin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 31
J Balvin and YEFRI ZUÑIGA at Magic Barcelona
Magic Barcelona Barcelona, CT, Spain
Feb 12
Carnaval 2024 at P12 International Parador
P12 International Parador Florianópolis , SC, Brazil
Apr 26
J Balvin at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Apr 28
J Balvin at Arena Geneve
Arena Geneve Le Grand-Saconnex, GE, Switzerland
Apr 30
J Balvin at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 1
J Balvin at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 3
J Balvin at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
May 6
J Balvin at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
May 8
J Balvin at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 10
J Balvin at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
May 12
J Balvin at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
May 14
J Balvin at Tele2 Arena
Tele2 Arena Johanneshov, Sweden
May 16
J Balvin at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
May 18
J Balvin at Kauno Žalgirio arena
Kauno Žalgirio arena Kaunas, Kauno apskr., Lithuania
May 21
J Balvin at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
May 22
J Balvin at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 24
J Balvin at Palais 12
Palais 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
May 25
J Balvin at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May 28
J Balvin at Palau Olímpic De Badalona
Palau Olímpic De Badalona Badalona, CT, Spain
May 31
J Balvin at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Jun 1
J Balvin at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Lisboa, Portugal
Jun 5
J Balvin at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
When do J Balvin 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster and local venues/ radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow J Balvin on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out J Balvin's Zumic artist page.

