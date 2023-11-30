J Balvin Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin announced 2024 European tour dates.

Billed as the Que Bueno Volver a Verte Tour, new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across Europe from April into June. On December 31, J Balvin will ring in 2024 with a headlining show in Barcelona, Spain. The only other concert currently on the Colombian artist's calendar is Carnival in Brasil during February.

When do J Balvin 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster and local venues/ radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow J Balvin on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

