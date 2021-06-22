J. Cole and 21 Savage Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip hop stars J. Cole and 21 Savage have announced joint 2021 tour dates.

Named for J. Cole's new album, The Off-Season, the newly scheduled events are planned from September into October at major arenas across America. Joining the 36-year-old hip hop mogul as the opening acts will be Savage (who needs no introduction at this point) and Morray (who became popular from his 2020 hit "Quicksand" which appears on his debut album released this year).

When do J. Cole 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for Spotify begin June 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

J. Cole All Tour Dates and Tickets

Cole is also scheduled to appear at the Rolling Loud festivals in New York and California, in addition to his Dreamville music festival, which is set for April of 2022. We recommend signing up for J. Cole's free email newsletter (bottom left of page) and following him on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

