View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

J. Cole and 21 Savage Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Off-Season' arena tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2021

Hip hop stars J. Cole and 21 Savage have announced joint 2021 tour dates.

Named for J. Cole's new album, The Off-Season, the newly scheduled events are planned from September into October at major arenas across America. Joining the 36-year-old hip hop mogul as the opening acts will be Savage (who needs no introduction at this point) and Morray (who became popular from his 2020 hit "Quicksand" which appears on his debut album released this year).

When do J. Cole 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for Spotify begin June 23. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

J. Cole Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 2
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

J. Cole All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 24
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at FTX Arena
FTX Arena Miami, FL
Sep 25
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Sep 27
J. Cole and Morray
J. Cole and Morray at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Sep 29
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 1
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 2
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct 4
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 5
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 7
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 10
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 11
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 14
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 16
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 17
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Oct 20
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 21
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 28
to
Oct 30
Rolling Loud Music Festival
Rolling Loud Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Dec 10
to
Dec 12
Rolling Loud Music Festival
Rolling Loud Music Festival at Nos Events Center
Nos Events Center San Bernardino, CA
Apr 1
Dreamville Fest
Dreamville Fest at Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC North Carolina, United States

Cole is also scheduled to appear at the Rolling Loud festivals in New York and California, in addition to his Dreamville music festival, which is set for April of 2022. We recommend signing up for J. Cole's free email newsletter (bottom left of page) and following him on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the J. Cole Zumic artist page.

2
9652
artists
J. Cole
genres
Hip Hop Pop Rap R&B-Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist J. Cole
J. Cole
Oct
2
J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Down Bad" - Dreamville ft JID, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy [YouTube Audio Single]
June 13, 2019
"Down Bad"
Dreamville ft JID, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy (YouTube)
Music Hip Hop Dreamville ft JID, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy Bas EarthGang J. Cole J.I.D Young Nudy Audio Single
1
857
image for article "The London" - Young Thug ft J. Cole & Travis Scott [YouTube Audio Single]
May 24, 2019
"The London"
Young Thug ft J. Cole and Travis Scott (YouTube)
Music Hip Hop J. Cole Travis Scott Young Thug Young Thug ft J. Cole and Travis Scott Audio Single
1
1064
image for article J. Cole Plans 2018 Tour Dates with Young Thug: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 8, 2018
J. Cole Plans 2018 Tour Dates with Young Thug: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Hip Hop Pop Rap R&B-Soul J. Cole Young Thug
2
5556
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart