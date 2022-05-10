Jack Harlow Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising rap star Jack Harlow has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.
The newly announced North American concerts are set in September and October, with tickets on sale this week. The opening act for most of these shows will be City Girls. According to a press release, more dates will be announced later, so check back here as that information becomes available.
After two headlining performances later this month, Harlow has a number of music festival slots into the summer months. In July, the "First Class" world tour is heading to Australia and New Zealand.
When do Jack Harlow 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin May 11. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jack Harlow All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 12
Amoeba Music
Los Angeles, CA
May 20
to
May 22
Gulf Shores, AL
Alabama, United States
May 27
to
May 29
Louisville Waterfront Park
Louisville, KY
Jun 9
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Gärdet
Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Marlay Park
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Praia da Rocha Beach
Portimão, Faro District, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Grosse Allmend
Büren an der Aare, BE, Switzerland
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Ferropolis
Gräfenhainichen, SA, Germany
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Finsbury Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Gurten
Köniz, BE, Switzerland
Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Hippodrome de Longchamp
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 20
HBF Stadium
Mount Claremont, WA, Australia
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
North Byron Parklands
Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 22
Adelaide Showgrounds
Wayville, SA, Australia
Jul 25
The Roundhouse UNSW
Kensington, NSW, Australia
Jul 26
The Roundhouse UNSW
Kensington, NSW, Australia
Jul 28
Forum Theatre
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 29
Forum Theatre
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 31
The Trusts Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Golden Gate Park
San Francisco, CA
Aug 10
Liacouras Center
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Kempische Steenweg
Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Walibi Holland
Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Aug 19
Ratinanniemi
Tampere, Finland
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Bramham Park
LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading, England, United Kingdom
Sep 6
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Sep 8
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Sep 10
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 11
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Sep 13
Arizona Federal Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 13
Arizona Federal Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Life Is Beautiful Festival
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 17
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
San Diego, CA
Sep 23
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Sep 24
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 25
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland, OR
Sep 27
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Sep 28
1stBank Center
Broomfield, CO
Oct 1
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Chicago, IL
Oct 2
Fox Theatre - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 2
Fox Theatre - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 5
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 8
Liacouras Center
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 9
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Oct 14
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Miami, FL
Oct 14
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Miami, FL
Oct 15
Yuengling Center
Tampa, FL
Oct 16
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Oct 16
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Nov 9
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
We recommend following Jack Harlow on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Jack Harlow's Zumic artist page.