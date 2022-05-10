View all results for 'alt'
Jack Harlow Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ performances around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 10, 2022

Rising rap star Jack Harlow has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

The newly announced North American concerts are set in September and October, with tickets on sale this week. The opening act for most of these shows will be City Girls. According to a press release, more dates will be announced later, so check back here as that information becomes available.

After two headlining performances later this month, Harlow has a number of music festival slots into the summer months. In July, the "First Class" world tour is heading to Australia and New Zealand.

When do Jack Harlow 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin May 11. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jack Harlow All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 12
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Amoeba Music
Amoeba Music Los Angeles, CA
May 20
to
May 22
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL Alabama, United States
May 27
to
May 29
Forecastle Festival
Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park
Louisville Waterfront Park Louisville, KY
Jun 9
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Longitude Festival
Longitude Festival at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Rolling Loud Festival
Rolling Loud Festival at Praia da Rocha Beach
Praia da Rocha Beach Portimão, Faro District, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Openair Frauenfeld
Openair Frauenfeld at Grosse Allmend
Grosse Allmend Büren an der Aare, BE, Switzerland
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
splash! Festival Blue Weekend
splash! Festival Blue Weekend at Ferropolis
Ferropolis Gräfenhainichen, SA, Germany
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Gopuff delivers Wireless
Gopuff delivers Wireless at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Gurtenfestival
Gurtenfestival at Gurten
Gurten Köniz, BE, Switzerland
Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 20
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at HBF Stadium
HBF Stadium Mount Claremont, WA, Australia
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Splendour in the Grass Festival
Splendour in the Grass Festival at North Byron Parklands
North Byron Parklands Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 22
Spin Off Festival
Spin Off Festival at Adelaide Showgrounds
Adelaide Showgrounds Wayville, SA, Australia
Jul 25
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at The Roundhouse UNSW
The Roundhouse UNSW Kensington, NSW, Australia
Jul 26
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at The Roundhouse UNSW
The Roundhouse UNSW Kensington, NSW, Australia
Jul 28
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Forum Theatre
Forum Theatre Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 29
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Forum Theatre
Forum Theatre Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 31
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at The Trusts Arena
The Trusts Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Outside Lands
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 10
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Liacouras Center
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Pukkelpop Festival
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Lowlands Festival
Lowlands Festival at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Aug 19
Blockfest
Blockfest at Ratinanniemi
Ratinanniemi Tampere, Finland
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading Festival at Reading Festival
Reading Festival Reading, England, United Kingdom
Sep 6
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 8
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 10
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 11
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 13
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 13
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Life Is Beautiful Festival
Life Is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas, NV
Sep 17
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Sep 20
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 23
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Sep 24
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 25
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
Sep 27
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Sep 28
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
Sep 30
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 1
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Oct 2
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 2
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 5
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 8
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Liacouras Center
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 9
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 11
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 14
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Oct 14
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Oct 15
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Oct 16
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 16
Jack Harlow and City Girls
Jack Harlow and City Girls at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 9
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 10
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC

We recommend following Jack Harlow on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jack Harlow's Zumic artist page.

