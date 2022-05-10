Jack Harlow Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising rap star Jack Harlow has added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

The newly announced North American concerts are set in September and October, with tickets on sale this week. The opening act for most of these shows will be City Girls. According to a press release, more dates will be announced later, so check back here as that information becomes available.

After two headlining performances later this month, Harlow has a number of music festival slots into the summer months. In July, the "First Class" world tour is heading to Australia and New Zealand.

When do Jack Harlow 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin May 11. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jack Harlow All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jack Harlow on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

