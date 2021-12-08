View all results for 'alt'
Jack Johnson Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer tour with impressive lineups
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2021

This week, Jack Johnson announced 2022 summer tour dates for North America. The newly planned concerts are set from June into October, making stops and bringing chill vibes to large-scale outdoor venues across North America.

Johnson will be joined by impressive opening acts on select dates, including Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis. Check the ticket link for the exact lineup. For these new events, Jack will partner up with allatonce.org which helps reduce plastic pollution.

When do Jack Johnson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for Jack Johnson fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your groove on next summer, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jack Johnson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 24
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 25
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jun 26
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jun 28
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 30
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 2
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 3
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 5
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications
Jack Johnson and Durand Jones & The Indications at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Levitate Music Festival
Levitate Music Festival at Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield Fairgrounds Marshfield, MA
Aug 18
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 19
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 20
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 21
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 23
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 24
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 26
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 27
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 28
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 31
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 2
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 4
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley
Jack Johnson and Ziggy Marley at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 24
Jack Johnson, Ben Harper & the Innoncent Criminals, Ron Artis II, and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Ben Harper & the Innoncent Criminals, Ron Artis II, and Thunderstorm Artis at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 25
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 26
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 28
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Oct 1
Jack Johnson, Lake Street Dive, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Lake Street Dive, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 5
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 7
Jack Johnson, Ben Harper & the Innoncent Criminals, Ron Artis II, and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Ben Harper & the Innoncent Criminals, Ron Artis II, and Thunderstorm Artis at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA

We recommend following Jack Johnson on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Jack Johnson Zumic artist page.

