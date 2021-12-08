Jack Johnson Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Jack Johnson announced 2022 summer tour dates for North America. The newly planned concerts are set from June into October, making stops and bringing chill vibes to large-scale outdoor venues across North America.

Johnson will be joined by impressive opening acts on select dates, including Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis. Check the ticket link for the exact lineup. For these new events, Jack will partner up with allatonce.org which helps reduce plastic pollution.

When do Jack Johnson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for Jack Johnson fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your groove on next summer, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jack Johnson All Tour Dates and Tickets

