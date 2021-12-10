View all results for 'alt'
Jack White Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Supply Chain Issues Tour' in America & Europe
Published December 10, 2021
Photo Credit: David James Swanson

Jack White has shared details for 2022 tour dates, billed as Supply Chain Issues. The new dates will be in conjunction with his two upcoming albums: Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. The LPs are scheduled for release on April 8 and July 22.

The newly announced concerts will begin in North America from April into June. Jack will then tour through Europe from late June into July before returning to the States in August. The prolific rocker will make stops at large-scale venues, including festival performances at High Water and Mad Cool in Spain. These events mark White's first extensive tour since doing 98 shows with The Raconteurs in 2019, and his first tour as a solo artist since 2018.

When do Jack White 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales for fan club members begin December 13. Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jack White Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

We recommend following Jack White on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Jack shared a music video for his new song "Taking Me Back." For more, check out the Jack White Zumic artist page.

Jack White
Alt Rock Blues Rock Garage Rock Rock
Jack White
