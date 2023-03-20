Jackson Browne Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has added 2023 tour dates.
The newly announced shows are planned from June into August at North American venues. According to a post on his social media, Jackson will be "performing songs spanning the length of his career." Jackson is currently on tour in Japan and in April will tour through Australia and New Zealand.
When do Jackson Browne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for VIP packages and LYTE Priority Reservations begin March 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jackson Browne All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 22
Aster Plaza
Hiroshima, Japan
Mar 24
Nagoya CIvic Assembly Hall
Shōwa-ku, Aichi-ken, Japan
Mar 27
Bunkamura - Orchard Hall
Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Mar 28
Bunkamura - Orchard Hall
Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Mar 30
Bunkamura - Orchard Hall
Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
AU, Australia
Apr 11
Kings Park
Perth, WA, Australia
Apr 13
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 15
Aware Super Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 18
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre - Aotea Centre (formerly ASB Theatre)
Auckland, New Zealand
Apr 19
Michael Fowler Centre
Wellington, New Zealand
Apr 21
Christchurch Town Hall
Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Jun 3
Palace Theatre Columbus
Columbus, OH
Jun 4
Benedum Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 6
Akron Civic Theatre
Akron, OH
Jun 7
Stranahan Theater
Toledo, OH
Jun 9
UIS Performing Arts Center
Springfield, IL
Jun 10
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
Louisville, KY
Jun 12
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
Springfield, MO
Jun 13
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Omaha, NE
Jun 15
Orpheum Theater
Madison, WI
Jun 16
Victory Theatre - IN
Evansville, IN
Jun 18
Grand Ole Opry House
Nashville, TN
Jun 19
Brown County Music Center
Nashville, IN
Jul 14
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Jul 15
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Midland, TX
Jul 18
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Jul 19
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
Jul 21
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Jul 22
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Jul 25
Saenger Theatre Mobile
Mobile, AL
Jul 26
Alabama Theatre
Birmingham, AL
Jul 28
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Jacksonville, FL
Jul 29
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Aug 1
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Aug 2
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
For the most up-to-date information, follow Jackson Browne on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Jackson Browne Zumic artist page.
Editor's note: This post was updated on March 20, 2023 at 4:24 pm ET.