Jackson Browne Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has added 2023 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from June into August at North American venues. According to a post on his social media, Jackson will be "performing songs spanning the length of his career." Jackson is currently on tour in Japan and in April will tour through Australia and New Zealand.

When do Jackson Browne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for VIP packages and LYTE Priority Reservations begin March 21. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Editor's note: This post was updated on March 20, 2023 at 4:24 pm ET.