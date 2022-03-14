Jackson Browne Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jackson Browne has added a new leg of 2022 tour dates. The newly announced shows are planned from June into September.
Billed as An Evening with Jackson Browne, the legendary singer-songwriter will be joined by his full band. The current lineup features Greg Leisz (guitar), Val McCallum (guitar), Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Jeff Young (keyboards, vocals), Alethea Mills (vocals), and Chavonne Stewart (vocals).
Next month, Browne and his band will be co-headlining 12 concerts in Canada with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.
When do Jackson Browne 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for fan club members begin March 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is JB2022. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Jackson Browne All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 21
Mile One Centre
St. John's, NL, Canada
Apr 24
Scotiabank Centre
Halifax, NS, Canada
Apr 25
Avenir Centre
Moncton, NB, Canada
Apr 27
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Apr 28
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 30
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
May 1
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 5
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 7
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
May 9
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 11
Save On Foods Memorial Centre
Capital, BC, Canada
May 12
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 3
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 4
Ozarks Amphitheater
Camdenton, MO
Jun 6
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Salina, KS
Jun 7
Music Hall Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
Jun 10
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills, MI
Jun 11
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jun 14
The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
Waite Park, MN
Jun 15
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 18
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Appleton, WI
Jun 21
Foellinger Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Jun 22
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 24
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 25
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Northfield, OH
Jul 13
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jul 14
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Jul 16
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Jul 17
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 19
Altria Theater
Richmond, VA
Jul 20
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Vienna, VA
Jul 22
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
Jul 23
The Freeman Stage At Bayside
Selbyville, DE
Jul 26
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Jul 27
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Jul 29
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Jul 30
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Aug 31
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Sep 1
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Sep 3
Pacific Amphitheatre
Costa Mesa, CA
Sep 4
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 7
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 9
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Sep 10
Rescheduled
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Stateline, NV
Sep 13
Cuthbert Amphitheater
Eugene, OR
Sep 14
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Sep 20
Wine Country Amphitheater
Walla Walla, WA
Sep 21
Idaho Botanical Garden
Boise, ID
Sep 23
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Sep 25
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
We recommend following Jackson Browne on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
