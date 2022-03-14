Jackson Browne Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jackson Browne has added a new leg of 2022 tour dates. The newly announced shows are planned from June into September.

Billed as An Evening with Jackson Browne, the legendary singer-songwriter will be joined by his full band. The current lineup features Greg Leisz (guitar), Val McCallum (guitar), Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Jeff Young (keyboards, vocals), Alethea Mills (vocals), and Chavonne Stewart (vocals).

Next month, Browne and his band will be co-headlining 12 concerts in Canada with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

When do Jackson Browne 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for fan club members begin March 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is JB2022. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jackson Browne All Tour Dates and Tickets

