Jackson Browne Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50 concerts, 12 with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 14, 2022

Jackson Browne has added a new leg of 2022 tour dates. The newly announced shows are planned from June into September.

Billed as An Evening with Jackson Browne, the legendary singer-songwriter will be joined by his full band. The current lineup features Greg Leisz (guitar), Val McCallum (guitar), Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Jeff Young (keyboards, vocals), Alethea Mills (vocals), and Chavonne Stewart (vocals).

Next month, Browne and his band will be co-headlining 12 concerts in Canada with James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

When do Jackson Browne 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for fan club members begin March 15. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is JB2022. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jackson Browne Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jackson Browne All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
Apr 24
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Apr 25
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
Apr 27
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Apr 28
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 30
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
May 1
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 5
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 7
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
May 9
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 11
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Save On Foods Memorial Centre
Save On Foods Memorial Centre Capital, BC, Canada
May 12
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 3
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 4
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Jun 6
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Jun 7
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Music Hall Kansas City
Music Hall Kansas City Kansas City, MO
Jun 10
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Jun 11
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jun 14
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jun 15
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Jun 18
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Appleton, WI
Jun 21
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Foellinger Theatre
Foellinger Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Jun 22
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 24
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 25
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Jul 13
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 14
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 16
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jul 17
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 19
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Jul 20
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Jul 22
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jul 23
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at The Freeman Stage At Bayside
The Freeman Stage At Bayside Selbyville, DE
Jul 26
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jul 27
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jul 29
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jul 30
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug 31
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 1
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 3
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Sep 4
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 7
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Sep 9
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 10
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Rescheduled
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 13
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Sep 14
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 20
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Wine Country Amphitheater
Wine Country Amphitheater Walla Walla, WA
Sep 21
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Sep 23
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Sep 25
Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

We recommend following Jackson Browne on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Jackson Browne Zumic artist page.

