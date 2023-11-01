View all results for 'alt'
Jackson Dean Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

55+ concerts across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 1, 2023

This week, country artist Jackson Dean added tour dates.

Billed as Head Full Of Noise, the new concerts are planned from January into April of 2024 at venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Dee White, Mae Estes, and / or Grace Tyler.

This is in addition to Jackson Dean's previously announced tour dates with Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, and festival sets.

When do Jackson Dean 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Citi cardmember presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jackson Dean Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jackson Dean All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 3
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Nov 4
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Nov 16
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Nov 17
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Tribute Communities Centre
Tribute Communities Centre Oshawa, ON, Canada
Nov 18
Desert Sky Music Festival at The Park - Wild Horse Pass
The Park - Wild Horse Pass Chandler, AZ
Dec 5
106.5 The Wolf's Acoustic Christmas at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Dec 6
Opry NextStage Live at Opry House
Opry House Nashville, TN
Dec 8
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Dec 9
Jon Pardi, Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 13
The Bull's Santa Jam at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Jan 12
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Grizzly Rose
Grizzly Rose Denver, CO
Jan 13
Deadwood Red Dirt Festival: Jackson Dean at Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino
Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino Deadwood, SD
Jan 18
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at The Newberry
The Newberry Great Falls, MT
Jan 19
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Jan 20
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall
Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall Laramie, WY
Jan 21
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Boot Barn Hall - Colorado Springs
Boot Barn Hall - Colorado Springs Colorado Springs, CO
Jan 25
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Jan 26
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Jan 27
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Midnight Rodeo
Midnight Rodeo Springfield, MO
Feb 1
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Feb 2
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Coyote Joe's
Coyote Joe's Charlotte, NC
Feb 3
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at The Blind Horse Saloon
The Blind Horse Saloon Greenville, SC
Feb 8
Jackson Dean, Grace Tyler, and Dee White at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Feb 9
Jackson Dean, Grace Tyler, and Dee White at The Dusty Armadillo
The Dusty Armadillo Rootstown, OH
Feb 10
Jackson Dean, Grace Tyler, and Dee White at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Feb 14
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Feb 15
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Feb 16
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 17
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at 8 Seconds Saloon
8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, IN
Feb 22
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Feb 23
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Joe's Bar On Weed St.
Joe's Bar On Weed St. Chicago, IL
Mar 2
to
Mar 3
C2C Country to Country - Netherlands at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Mar 2
to
Mar 3
C2C Country to Country - Berlin at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
CMC Rocks at Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank Raceway Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Apr 11
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 12
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 13
Jackson Dean, Dee White, and Mae Estes at Aura
Aura Portland, ME
Jun 19
to
Jun 22
Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds
Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Filer, ID
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Country Jam at JAM RANCH
JAM RANCH Grand Junction, CO
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Country Jam - Eau Claire at Country Jam USA Festival Grounds
Country Jam USA Festival Grounds Eau Claire, WI
Aug 1
to
Aug 3
We Fest at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 22
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center
Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center Prescott Valley, AZ
Aug 23
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 24
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Aug 31
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 1
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 13
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 14
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Sep 15
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Sep 19
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Sep 20
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 21
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 26
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 27
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 28
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Oct 10
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Nov 1
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Nov 7
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 8
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Nov 9
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jackson Dean on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jackson Dean's Zumic artist page.

