Jackson Dean Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, country artist Jackson Dean added tour dates.

Billed as Head Full Of Noise, the new concerts are planned from January into April of 2024 at venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Dee White, Mae Estes, and / or Grace Tyler.

This is in addition to Jackson Dean's previously announced tour dates with Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, and festival sets.

When do Jackson Dean 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Citi cardmember presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jackson Dean All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jackson Dean on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jackson Dean's Zumic artist page.