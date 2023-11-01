Jackson Dean Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, country artist Jackson Dean added tour dates.
Billed as Head Full Of Noise, the new concerts are planned from January into April of 2024 at venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Dee White, Mae Estes, and / or Grace Tyler.
This is in addition to Jackson Dean's previously announced tour dates with Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, and festival sets.
When do Jackson Dean 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Citi cardmember presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jackson Dean All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 3
Adams Event Center
Missoula, MT
Nov 4
First Interstate Arena
Billings, MT
Nov 16
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Nov 17
Tribute Communities Centre
Oshawa, ON, Canada
Nov 18
The Park - Wild Horse Pass
Chandler, AZ
Dec 5
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Kansas City, MO
Dec 8
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Dec 9
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 13
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Jan 13
Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino
Deadwood, SD
Jan 18
The Newberry
Great Falls, MT
Jan 19
Pub Station - Billings
Billings, MT
Jan 20
Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall
Laramie, WY
Jan 21
Boot Barn Hall - Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO
Jan 26
The Blue Note
Columbia, MO
Jan 27
Midnight Rodeo
Springfield, MO
Feb 1
Terminal West
Atlanta, GA
Feb 2
Coyote Joe's
Charlotte, NC
Feb 3
The Blind Horse Saloon
Greenville, SC
Feb 8
The Bluestone
Columbus, OH
Feb 9
The Dusty Armadillo
Rootstown, OH
Feb 10
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Feb 14
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Feb 15
Manchester Music Hall
Lexington, KY
Feb 16
The Intersection
Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 17
8 Seconds Saloon
Indianapolis, IN
Feb 23
Joe's Bar On Weed St.
Chicago, IL
Mar 2
to
Mar 3
Ahoy
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Mar 2
to
Mar 3
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Willowbank Raceway
Willowbank, QLD, Australia
Apr 11
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Apr 12
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Jun 19
to
Jun 22
Twin Falls County Fairgrounds
Filer, ID
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
JAM RANCH
Grand Junction, CO
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Country Jam USA Festival Grounds
Eau Claire, WI
Aug 1
to
Aug 3
Soo Pass Ranch
Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 22
Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center
Prescott Valley, AZ
Aug 23
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 24
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Aug 31
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 1
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 13
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 14
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Sep 15
Adams Event Center
Missoula, MT
Sep 19
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Sep 20
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Stateline, NV
Sep 21
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Stateline, NV
Sep 26
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 27
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Sep 28
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Oct 10
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
Lubbock, TX
Nov 1
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Nov 7
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 8
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Nov 9
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
For the most up-to-date information, follow Jackson Dean on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Jackson Dean's Zumic artist page.