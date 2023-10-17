Jacob Collier Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jacob Collier announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his upcoming album, Djesse Vol. 4, the singer and multi-instrumentalist will perform at venues across North America from April into June. Joining the bill as the opening act on select dates will be Kimbra or Emily King. Over 30 shows are planned at this time.

Djesse Vol. 4 is scheduled for release on February 29. Watch the music video for the new song "Little Blue" featuring Brandi Carlile.

When do Jacob Collier 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DJESSE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jacob Collier on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

