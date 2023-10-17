View all results for 'alt'
Jacob Collier Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

USA tour with Kimbra and Emily King; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 17, 2023

Jacob Collier announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his upcoming album, Djesse Vol. 4, the singer and multi-instrumentalist will perform at venues across North America from April into June. Joining the bill as the opening act on select dates will be Kimbra or Emily King. Over 30 shows are planned at this time.

Djesse Vol. 4 is scheduled for release on February 29. Watch the music video for the new song "Little Blue" featuring Brandi Carlile.

When do Jacob Collier 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DJESSE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jacob Collier All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 23
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Apr 24
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Apr 26
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 29
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 1
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 3
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
May 4
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 6
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
May 7
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
May 9
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 11
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 12
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
May 13
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 16
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 18
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
May 20
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 23
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
May 25
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
May 26
Jacob Collier and Kimbra at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 28
Jacob Collier and Emily King at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 29
Jacob Collier at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 31
Jacob Collier and Emily King at Kansas City Music Hall
Kansas City Music Hall Kansas City, MO
Jun 1
Jacob Collier and Emily King at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 2
Jacob Collier and Emily King at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Jun 4
Jacob Collier and Emily King at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 5
Jacob Collier and Emily King at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 6
Jacob Collier and Emily King at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 9
Jacob Collier and Emily King at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jun 10
Jacob Collier and Emily King at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 12
Jacob Collier and Emily King at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jacob Collier on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jacob Collier's Zumic artist page.

