Jade Bird Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Jade Bird has shared details for 2021 concert dates, billed as a nod to her new song "Now Is The Time."
The newly announced shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from September into October. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter-guitarist extraordinaire is also scheduled for a number of festivals this year and will tour through England in 2022.
Jade Bird Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 19
Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Brooklyn, NY
Jade Bird All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 9
to
Jul 19
Cancelled
LeBreton Flats Park
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 17
to
Jul 18
The Barns at Big MTN Ranch
Whitefish, MT
Jul 24
to
Jul 25
Cleveland, OH
Ohio, United States
Aug 27
to
Aug 29
Southsea Seafront
Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Aug 30
Victoria Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Moseley Park
Moseley, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Victoria Park - Warrington
Warrington, England, United Kingdom
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Doheny State Beach
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 25
to
Sep 26
Macky Auditorium Concert Hall
Boulder, CO
Sep 28
The Independent
San Francisco, CA
Sep 29
Sessions Music Hall
Eugene, OR
Sep 30
Mississippi Studios
Portland, OR
Oct 3
Neurolux Lounge
Boise, ID
Oct 4
The State Room
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 6
Vilar Center For The Arts
Beaver Creek, CO
Oct 7
Bluebird Theater
Denver, CO
Oct 10
SPACE Evanston
Evanston, IL
Oct 11
SPACE Evanston
Evanston, IL
Oct 13
The Basement - Columbus
Columbus, OH
Oct 14
Underground Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 17
Brighton Music Hall
Boston, MA, MA
Oct 19
Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 21
Tipitinas
New Orleans, LA
Mar 19
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 21
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
O2 Academy Liverpool
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Newcastle University Student Union
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 31
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Jun 10
to
Jun 11
Münchenbryggeriet
Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 29
to
Jul 3
The Proms Arena
Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield, MA
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Bradford & Bingley Sports Club
Bingley, England, United Kingdom
When do Jade Bird 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Jade Bird on her social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
After a stunning debut EP Something American was released in 2017 and then her first LP in 2019, Bird catapulted herself to stardom within the indie world. She looks to continue her ascension with her sophomore album, Different Kinds of Light, set to be released on August 13. Listen to "Now Is the Time," "Open Up The Heavens," and the title track. For more, check out Jade Bird's Zumic artist page.