Jade Bird Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Indie folk rock to lift the heart
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 15, 2021

Jade Bird has shared details for 2021 concert dates, billed as a nod to her new song "Now Is The Time."

The newly announced shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from September into October. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter-guitarist extraordinaire is also scheduled for a number of festivals this year and will tour through England in 2022.

Jade Bird Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 19
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Jade Bird All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 9
to
Jul 19
Ottawa Bluesfest
Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats Park
Cancelled
LeBreton Flats Park Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 17
to
Jul 18
Under The Big Sky Festival
Under The Big Sky Festival at The Barns at Big MTN Ranch
The Barns at Big MTN Ranch Whitefish, MT
Jul 24
to
Jul 25
WonderStruck Music Festival
WonderStruck Music Festival at Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH Ohio, United States
Aug 27
to
Aug 29
Victorious Festival
Victorious Festival at Southsea Seafront
Southsea Seafront Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Aug 30
All Points East Festival
All Points East Festival at Victoria Park
Victoria Park London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Moseley Folk & Arts Festival
Moseley Folk & Arts Festival at Moseley Park
Moseley Park Moseley, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Neighbourhood Weekender
Neighbourhood Weekender at Victoria Park - Warrington
Victoria Park - Warrington Warrington, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
XPoNential Music Festival
XPoNential Music Festival at Wiggins Park
Wiggins Park Camden, NJ
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Ohana Music Festival
Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 25
to
Sep 26
Bluebird Music Festival
Bluebird Music Festival at Macky Auditorium Concert Hall
Macky Auditorium Concert Hall Boulder, CO
Sep 28
Jade Bird, Suzanne Santo and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Suzanne Santo and Lucky Kilmartin at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Sep 29
Jade Bird and Suzanne Santo
Jade Bird and Suzanne Santo at Sessions Music Hall
Sessions Music Hall Eugene, OR
Sep 30
Jade Bird, Suzanne Santo and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Suzanne Santo and Lucky Kilmartin at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Oct 2
Jade Bird and Suzanne Santo
Jade Bird and Suzanne Santo at Tractor
Tractor Seattle, WA
Oct 3
Jade Bird, Suzanne Santo and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Suzanne Santo and Lucky Kilmartin at Neurolux Lounge
Neurolux Lounge Boise, ID
Oct 4
Jade Bird, Suzanne Santo and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Suzanne Santo and Lucky Kilmartin at The State Room
The State Room Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 6
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
Oct 7
Jade Bird and Diana DeMuth
Jade Bird and Diana DeMuth at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Oct 10
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Oct 11
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Oct 13
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin at The Basement - Columbus
The Basement - Columbus Columbus, OH
Oct 14
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 16
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin at Sixth & I
Sixth & I Washington, DC
Oct 17
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA, MA
Oct 19
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Oct 21
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin
Jade Bird, Diana DeMuth and Lucky Kilmartin at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Mar 19
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 21
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at O2 Academy Liverpool
O2 Academy Liverpool Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at Newcastle University Student Union
Newcastle University Student Union Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 31
Jade Bird
Jade Bird at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jun 10
to
Jun 11
Sthlm Americana
Sthlm Americana at Münchenbryggeriet
Münchenbryggeriet Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 29
to
Jul 3
Lytham Festival
Lytham Festival at The Proms Arena
The Proms Arena Lytham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Levitate Music Festival
Levitate Music Festival at Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield Fairgrounds Marshfield, MA
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Bingley Weekender
Bingley Weekender at Bradford & Bingley Sports Club
Bradford & Bingley Sports Club Bingley, England, United Kingdom
When do Jade Bird 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jade Bird on her social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

After a stunning debut EP Something American was released in 2017 and then her first LP in 2019, Bird catapulted herself to stardom within the indie world. She looks to continue her ascension with her sophomore album, Different Kinds of Light, set to be released on August 13. Listen to "Now Is the Time," "Open Up The Heavens," and the title track. For more, check out Jade Bird's Zumic artist page.

