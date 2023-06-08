Jake Owen Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, singer-songwriter Jake Owen added 2023 tour dates.

Jake is currently on a headlining tour in North America, and will release his upcoming album, Loose Cannon, on June 23. The newly planned shows are set at venues across the USA in September and October with opening acts Tyler Booth and / or Daves Highway.

Jake Owen All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Jake Owen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Spotify presale password is loosecannon. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jake Owen on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

