Jake Owen Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country tunes across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2023

This week, singer-songwriter Jake Owen added 2023 tour dates.

Jake is currently on a headlining tour in North America, and will release his upcoming album, Loose Cannon, on June 23. The newly planned shows are set at venues across the USA in September and October with opening acts Tyler Booth and / or Daves Highway.

Jake Owen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 10
Jake Owen at Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs, IA
Jun 16
Jake Owen at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 23
Jake Owen at Palomar Starlight Theater
Palomar Starlight Theater Pala, CA
Jun 24
Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center
Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center Morgan Hill, CA
Jun 25
Jake Owen at Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort Napa, CA
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Cavendish Beach Music Festival at Cavendish Beach Events Centre
Cavendish Beach Events Centre Green Gables, PE, Canada
Jul 20
Jake Owen at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 21
Jake Owen at Carrington Pavillion
Carrington Pavillion Danville, VA
Jul 22
Jake Owen and Niko Moon at Roanoke Island Festival Park
Roanoke Island Festival Park Manteo, NC
Jul 28
Jake Owen at Guaranteed Rate Field
Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago, IL
Jul 29
Jake Owen at Kauffman Stadium
Kauffman Stadium Kansas City, MO
Aug 3
Jake Owen and Tyler Booth at Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Fair Little Valley, NY
Aug 5
Jake Owen at Seacliff Park Amphitheatre
Seacliff Park Amphitheatre Leamington, Canada
Aug 6
Jake Owen at Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino
Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino Verona, NY
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Ashley for the Arts 2023 at Memorial Park
Memorial Park Arcadia, WI
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Voices of America Country Music Fest at Voice of America MetroPark
Voice of America MetroPark West Chester Township, OH
Aug 17
Jake Owen, The Reklaws, and Josh Ross at Delaware Speedway
Delaware Speedway Delaware, ON, Canada
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
Lasso 2023 at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 19
Jake Owen at Vermont State Fairgrounds
Vermont State Fairgrounds Rutland, VT
Sep 1
Jake Owen at Cape Cod Melody Tent
Cape Cod Melody Tent Hyannis, MA
Sep 2
Jake Owen at South Shore Music Circus
South Shore Music Circus Cohasset, MA
Sep 7
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 8
Jake Owen and Jameson Rodgers at Allegan County Fair
Allegan County Fair Allegan, MI
Sep 9
Jake Owen and Daves Highway at Little River Casino
Little River Casino Manistee, MI
Sep 15
Jake Owen at Sanford Pentagon
Sanford Pentagon Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 21
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at Uptown Minneapolis
Uptown Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Sep 23
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at Paradise Cove At River Spirit
Paradise Cove At River Spirit Tulsa, OK
Sep 28
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 29
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 30
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 24
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 26
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ
Oct 27
Jake Owen, Tyler Booth, and Daves Highway at The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort &amp; Spa
The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort &amp; Spa Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Jake Owen and Tyler Booth at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
May 18
Jake Owen at Emerald Queen Casino
Cancelled
Emerald Queen Casino Tacoma, WA
When do Jake Owen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Spotify presale password is loosecannon. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jake Owen on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jake Owen's Zumic artist page.

