Jake Owen Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, singer-songwriter Jake Owen added 2023 tour dates.
Jake is currently on a headlining tour in North America, and will release his upcoming album, Loose Cannon, on June 23. The newly planned shows are set at venues across the USA in September and October with opening acts Tyler Booth and / or Daves Highway.
Jake Owen All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 10
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Council Bluffs, IA
Jun 16
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Jun 23
Palomar Starlight Theater
Pala, CA
Jun 24
Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center
Morgan Hill, CA
Jun 25
Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
Napa, CA
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Cavendish Beach Events Centre
Green Gables, PE, Canada
Jul 20
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Jul 21
Carrington Pavillion
Danville, VA
Jul 22
Roanoke Island Festival Park
Manteo, NC
Jul 28
Guaranteed Rate Field
Chicago, IL
Jul 29
Kauffman Stadium
Kansas City, MO
Aug 3
Cattaraugus County Fair
Little Valley, NY
Aug 5
Seacliff Park Amphitheatre
Leamington, Canada
Aug 6
Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino
Verona, NY
Aug 10
to
Aug 12
Memorial Park
Arcadia, WI
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Voice of America MetroPark
West Chester Township, OH
Aug 17
Delaware Speedway
Delaware, ON, Canada
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 19
Vermont State Fairgrounds
Rutland, VT
Sep 1
Cape Cod Melody Tent
Hyannis, MA
Sep 2
South Shore Music Circus
Cohasset, MA
Sep 7
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Sep 8
Allegan County Fair
Allegan, MI
Sep 9
Little River Casino
Manistee, MI
Sep 15
Sanford Pentagon
Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 21
Uptown Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
The Factory - Chesterfield
Chesterfield, MO
Sep 23
Paradise Cove At River Spirit
Tulsa, OK
Sep 28
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 29
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Sep 30
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 24
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 26
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
Scottsdale, AZ
Oct 27
The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
Rancho Mirage, CA
May 18
Cancelled
Emerald Queen Casino
Tacoma, WA
When do Jake Owen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Spotify presale password is loosecannon. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Jake Owen on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
