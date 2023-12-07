View all results for 'alt'
Jake Scott Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2023

Pop artist Jake Scott announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Lavender.

Billed as Lavender Forever, new shows are planned from February into April at music venues across North America and Europe. These are the only concerts the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist-producer has on his schedule at this time.

Feb 22
Jake Scott at Common Grounds
Common Grounds Waco, TX
Feb 24
Jake Scott at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Feb 26
Jake Scott at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Feb 29
Jake Scott at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Mar 1
Jake Scott at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, GA
Mar 2
Jake Scott at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 5
Jake Scott at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 6
Jake Scott at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 7
Jake Scott at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 9
Jake Scott at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Mar 10
Jake Scott at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 11
Jake Scott at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 13
Jake Scott at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Mar 14
Jake Scott at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Mar 16
Jake Scott at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 18
Jake Scott at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 20
Jake Scott at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 23
Jake Scott at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Mar 24
Jake Scott at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Apr 13
Jake Scott at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Apr 15
Jake Scott at OMEARA
OMEARA London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Jake Scott at Popup!
Popup! Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 18
Jake Scott at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
When do Jake Scott 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LavenderForever. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jake Scott on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jake Scott's Zumic artist page.

