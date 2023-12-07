Jake Scott Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop artist Jake Scott announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Lavender.

Billed as Lavender Forever, new shows are planned from February into April at music venues across North America and Europe. These are the only concerts the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist-producer has on his schedule at this time.

When do Jake Scott 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LavenderForever. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jake Scott on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

