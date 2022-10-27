Jake Wesley Rogers Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jake Wesley Rogers has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Peace Love & Pluto.

Twenty-eight concerts are planned across the USA and an additional three in Canada. Jake is currently an opening act on Panic! At The Disco's North American tour, which wraps up this week. The 25-year-old pop artist will also perform a home state show in Missouri on December 17.

Jake Wesley Rogers All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Jake Wesley Rogers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOVE23. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jake Wesley Rogers on social media and signing up for his fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Jake released a new EP titled Love, which followed 2021's Pluto. He has not yet released a full-length album, but that may be changing since he signed to Warner Records last year. For more, check out the Jake Wesley Rogers Zumic artist page.