View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Jake Wesley Rogers Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Peace Love & Pluto Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 27, 2022

Jake Wesley Rogers has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Peace Love & Pluto.

Twenty-eight concerts are planned across the USA and an additional three in Canada. Jake is currently an opening act on Panic! At The Disco's North American tour, which wraps up this week. The 25-year-old pop artist will also perform a home state show in Missouri on December 17.

Jake Wesley Rogers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 7
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Jake Wesley Rogers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 17
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
Feb 24
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Crowbar
Crowbar Tampa, FL
Feb 25
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at The Social - FL
The Social - FL Orlando, FL
Feb 26
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Hell at The Masquerade
Hell at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Feb 28
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at The Parish
The Parish Austin, TX
Mar 2
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Mar 3
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 4
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 6
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Valley Bar
Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ
Mar 8
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 10
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 12
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
Mar 14
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at McMenamin's Mission Theater
McMenamin's Mission Theater Portland, OR
Mar 15
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Biltmore Cabaret
Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 16
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Mar 18
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Kilby Court
Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 19
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Meow Wolf Denver | Convergence Station
Meow Wolf Denver | Convergence Station Denver, CO
Mar 21
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Mar 22
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Old Rock House
Old Rock House St. Louis, MO
Mar 24
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Mar 25
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 26
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Mar 28
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Mar 30
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 1
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Bar Le Ritz
Bar Le Ritz Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 2
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Apr 5
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Apr 7
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 9
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 11
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Apr 12
Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
When do Jake Wesley Rogers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOVE23. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jake Wesley Rogers on social media and signing up for his fan club, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Jake released a new EP titled Love, which followed 2021's Pluto. He has not yet released a full-length album, but that may be changing since he signed to Warner Records last year. For more, check out the Jake Wesley Rogers Zumic artist page.

1
124
artists
Jake Wesley Rogers
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Jake Wesley Rogers
Jake Wesley Rogers
Apr
7
Jake Wesley Rogers
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart