James Arthur Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

55+ shows in Europe and North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2023

English singer-songwriter James Arthur added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album — Bitter Sweet Love — scheduled for release on January 26.

New concerts are planned at venues across the USA (and two dates in Canada) from late April into late May. The opening act for all the new dates will be Canadian singer-songwriter Forest Blakk. Previously, James Arthur set tour dates in Europe from January into August with a break starting in late March before the American tour.

When do James Arthur 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

James Arthur Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 17
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at Capital One City Parks Foundation
Capital One City Parks Foundation New York, NY

James Arthur All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 26
James Arthur at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jan 27
James Arthur at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Jan 29
James Arthur at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Jan 30
James Arthur at Jahrhunderthalle
Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Feb 2
James Arthur at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Feb 4
James Arthur at Volkshaus Zürich
Volkshaus Zürich Zürich, Switzerland
Feb 5
James Arthur at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 7
James Arthur at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Feb 8
James Arthur at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Feb 11
James Arthur at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Feb 13
James Arthur at Forum Black Box
Forum Black Box Frederiksberg, Denmark
Feb 15
James Arthur at Filadelfia Convention Center
Filadelfia Convention Center Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Feb 16
James Arthur at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Feb 19
James Arthur at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Feb 20
James Arthur at Centralny Ośrodek Sportu - Hala Torwar
Centralny Ośrodek Sportu - Hala Torwar Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Feb 22
James Arthur at Forum Karlin
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
Feb 24
James Arthur at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Feb 25
James Arthur at Barba Negra
Barba Negra Budapest, Hungary
Mar 3
James Arthur at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 5
James Arthur at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
James Arthur at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena , United Kingdom
Mar 8
James Arthur at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
James Arthur at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
James Arthur at Connexin Live
Connexin Live Hull, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
James Arthur at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
James Arthur at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
James Arthur at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
James Arthur at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
James Arthur at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 22
James Arthur at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 30
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 1
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
May 4
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
May 6
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
May 7
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
May 9
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
May 10
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 11
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 13
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 14
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 18
James Arthur and Forest Blakk at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
May 21
James Arthur at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 22
James Arthur at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
May 30
James Arthur at SparkassenPark MG
SparkassenPark MG Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
May 31
NDR 2 Plaza Festival 2024 at Expo Plaza
Expo Plaza Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jun 2
James Arthur at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Jun 8
James Arthur at Riverside Stadium
Riverside Stadium Middlesbrough, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Pinkpop 2024 at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 30
James Arthur [Early Show] at The Wyldes
The Wyldes Bude, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
James Arthur [Late Show] at The Wyldes - Bude
The Wyldes - Bude Bude, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
James Arthur at Millennium Square Leeds
Millennium Square Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 17
James Arthur at Robin Park Arena
Robin Park Arena Wigan, England, United Kingdom
Jul 18
James Arthur at Singleton Park
Singleton Park Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Aug 2
James Arthur at Newmarket Racecourse
Newmarket Racecourse Newmarket, England, United Kingdom
Aug 17
James Arthur at Market Rasen Racecourse
Market Rasen Racecourse Market Rasen, England, United Kingdom
Aug 27
James Arthur at Custom House Square
Custom House Square Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 28
James Arthur at Galway Airport
Galway Airport Galway, G, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, follow James Arthur on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the advance singles "Homecoming," "Just Us," and "Blindside."

For more, check out James Arthur's Zumic artist page.

