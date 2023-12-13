James Arthur Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English singer-songwriter James Arthur added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album — Bitter Sweet Love — scheduled for release on January 26.
New concerts are planned at venues across the USA (and two dates in Canada) from late April into late May. The opening act for all the new dates will be Canadian singer-songwriter Forest Blakk. Previously, James Arthur set tour dates in Europe from January into August with a break starting in late March before the American tour.
When do James Arthur 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
May 17
Capital One City Parks Foundation
New York, NY
Jan 26
Sporthalle Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jan 27
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Jan 29
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
Jan 30
Jahrhunderthalle
Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Feb 2
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
Feb 4
Volkshaus Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
Feb 5
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 7
Den Atelier
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Feb 11
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Feb 13
Forum Black Box
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Feb 15
Filadelfia Convention Center
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Feb 16
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Feb 19
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Feb 20
Centralny Ośrodek Sportu - Hala Torwar
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Feb 22
Forum Karlin
Prague, Czechia
Feb 25
Barba Negra
Budapest, Hungary
Mar 3
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 5
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Utilita Arena
, United Kingdom
Mar 8
Utilita Arena
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Utilita Arena Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Connexin Live
Hull, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 15
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Utilita Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 22
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
May 1
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
May 6
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
May 7
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
May 9
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
May 10
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
May 11
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
May 13
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
May 14
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 17
Capital One City Parks Foundation
New York, NY
May 21
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 22
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
May 30
SparkassenPark MG
Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
May 31
Expo Plaza
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jun 2
Zitadelle Spandau
Berlin, Germany
Jun 8
Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 30
The Wyldes
Jul 12
Millennium Square Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 17
Robin Park Arena
Wigan, England, United Kingdom
Jul 18
Singleton Park
Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Aug 2
Newmarket Racecourse
Newmarket, England, United Kingdom
Aug 17
Market Rasen Racecourse
Market Rasen, England, United Kingdom
Aug 27
Custom House Square
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 28
Galway Airport
Galway, G, Ireland
For the most up-to-date information, follow James Arthur on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Listen to the advance singles "Homecoming," "Just Us," and "Blindside."
For more, check out James Arthur's Zumic artist page.