James Arthur Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English singer-songwriter James Arthur added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album — Bitter Sweet Love — scheduled for release on January 26.

New concerts are planned at venues across the USA (and two dates in Canada) from late April into late May. The opening act for all the new dates will be Canadian singer-songwriter Forest Blakk. Previously, James Arthur set tour dates in Europe from January into August with a break starting in late March before the American tour.

When do James Arthur 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

James Arthur All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow James Arthur on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the advance singles "Homecoming," "Just Us," and "Blindside."

