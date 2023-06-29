View all results for 'alt'
James Blake Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North America and Europe shows; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 29, 2023

James Blake has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Playing Robots Into Heaven.

The newly planned concerts are set in venues across Europe and North America in September and October. Before then, James has shows in London and Japan.

James Blake Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 5
James Blake at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY

James Blake All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 6
James Blake at HERE at Outernet
HERE at Outernet London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 16
James Blake at Zepp Osaka Bayside
Zepp Osaka Bayside Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan
Aug 18
Sonic Mania at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Sep 18
James Blake at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 21
James Blake at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Sep 22
James Blake at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 24
James Blake at UFO im Velodrom
UFO im Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Sep 26
James Blake at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Sep 28
James Blake at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 3
James Blake at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 5
James Blake at The Knockdown Center
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY
Oct 9
James Blake at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 10
James Blake at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 12
James Blake at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 14
James Blake at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 16
James Blake at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 19
James Blake at Hollywood Forever
Hollywood Forever Los Angeles, CA
When do James Blake 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PRIH. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow James Blake on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Playing Robots Into Heaven is scheduled for release on September 7. Watch the music video for the new song "Big Hammer." For more, check out James Blake's Zumic artist page.

James Blake
Electronic Pop Post Dubstep R&B Soul
James Blake
James Blake
The Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

