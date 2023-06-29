James Blake Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

James Blake has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Playing Robots Into Heaven.

The newly planned concerts are set in venues across Europe and North America in September and October. Before then, James has shows in London and Japan.

James Blake All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do James Blake 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PRIH. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow James Blake on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Playing Robots Into Heaven is scheduled for release on September 7. Watch the music video for the new song "Big Hammer." For more, check out James Blake's Zumic artist page.