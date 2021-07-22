View all results for 'alt'
James Blake Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English singer-musician-producer touring North America
Published July 22, 2021

After a year without touring because of the COVID pandemic, James Blake is ready to get back on the road. The English singer-musician-producer has announced 2021 tour dates for North America.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at venues across the USA from September into October. The events will be in conjunction with his album Friends That Break Your Heart, which is scheduled for release on September 10.

When do James Blake 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales for fan club members begin July 26. Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 9
James Blake
James Blake at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Sep 16
James Blake
James Blake at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Sep 19
James Blake
James Blake at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 21
James Blake
James Blake at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Sep 22
James Blake
James Blake at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 25
James Blake
James Blake at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 28
James Blake
James Blake at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Sep 30
James Blake
James Blake at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Oct 2
James Blake
James Blake at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 3
James Blake
James Blake at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 6
James Blake
James Blake at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Oct 8
James Blake
James Blake at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 12
James Blake
James Blake at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 13
James Blake
James Blake at Belk Theater
Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
Oct 15
James Blake
James Blake at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

We recommend following James Blake on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Today Blake released a music video for the emotional new track "Say What You Will." In a press release, James commented, "The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing. Comparison really is the thief of joy."

For concert tickets and more, check out James Blake's Zumic artist page.

artists
James Blake
genres
Dubstep Electronic Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist James Blake
James Blake
Oct
9
James Blake
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
