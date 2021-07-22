James Blake Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a year without touring because of the COVID pandemic, James Blake is ready to get back on the road. The English singer-musician-producer has announced 2021 tour dates for North America.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at venues across the USA from September into October. The events will be in conjunction with his album Friends That Break Your Heart, which is scheduled for release on September 10.

When do James Blake 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales for fan club members begin July 26. Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Chase cardholders can use the presale passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

James Blake All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following James Blake on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Today Blake released a music video for the emotional new track "Say What You Will." In a press release, James commented, "The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing. Comparison really is the thief of joy."

