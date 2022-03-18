James Taylor Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

James Taylor has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.
Next month, the legendary singer-songwriter heads out on a tour through Canada with Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne. The newly announced shows are set in June and July at large-scale American venues coast to coast. Previously, James announced a tour of Europe slated to begin in September. For these performances, James will be joined by his All-Star Band.
When do James Taylor 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for fan club members begin March 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
James Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 21
Mile One Centre
St. John's, NL, Canada
Apr 24
Scotiabank Centre
Halifax, NS, Canada
Apr 25
Avenir Centre
Moncton, NB, Canada
Apr 27
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Apr 28
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 30
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
May 1
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 5
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 7
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
May 9
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 11
Save On Foods Memorial Centre
Capital, BC, Canada
May 12
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 21
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Jun 22
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Jun 24
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Jun 28
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Jun 30
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 1
Dunkin Donuts Center
Providence, RI
Jul 16
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Jul 18
Broadmoor World Arena
Colorado Springs, CO
Jul 19
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Jul 21
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 22
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jul 24
Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho, NM
Jul 26
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 28
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Jul 30
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 19
Auditorio Nacional Sala Sinfonica
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Sep 20
Palau de la Musica Catalana
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Sep 21
Auditorio Nacional Sala Sinfonica
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Sep 22
Palacio Euskalduna
Bilbo, PV, Spain
Sep 26
Rescheduled
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 28
Liederhalle Beethovensaal
Stuttgart, Germany
Oct 2
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Oct 3
Palais des Beaux-Arts (BOZAR)
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 5
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 7
SEC Armadillo
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 8
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 10
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Rescheduled
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Rescheduled
Resorts World Arena
Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Rescheduled
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 28
Teatro Arcimboldi
Milano, Italy
Oct 30
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Oct 31
Teatro Verdi - Firenze
Firenze, Toscana, Italia
Nov 2
Palabassano2
Bassano del Grappa, Veneto, Italia
Nov 3
Teatro Colosseo
Torino, Piemonte, Italy
Nov 7
Samsung Hall
Dübendorf, Switzerland
Nov 8
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Nov 10
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
Nov 11
Koningin Elisabethzaal
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 17
Falkoner Center
Copenhagen, Denmark
Nov 20
Zeltphilharmonie
Hamburg, HH, Germany
We recommend following James Taylor his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the James Taylor Zumic artist page.