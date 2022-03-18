James Taylor Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

James Taylor has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

Next month, the legendary singer-songwriter heads out on a tour through Canada with Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne. The newly announced shows are set in June and July at large-scale American venues coast to coast. Previously, James announced a tour of Europe slated to begin in September. For these performances, James will be joined by his All-Star Band.

When do James Taylor 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for fan club members begin March 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

James Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

