James Taylor Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour of Canada, the USA, and Europe, including some shows and with Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 18, 2022

James Taylor has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

Next month, the legendary singer-songwriter heads out on a tour through Canada with Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne. The newly announced shows are set in June and July at large-scale American venues coast to coast. Previously, James announced a tour of Europe slated to begin in September. For these performances, James will be joined by his All-Star Band.

When do James Taylor 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for fan club members begin March 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

James Taylor All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Mile One Centre
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
Apr 24
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Apr 25
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
Apr 27
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Apr 28
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 30
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
May 1
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 5
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 7
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
May 9
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 11
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Save On Foods Memorial Centre
Save On Foods Memorial Centre Capital, BC, Canada
May 12
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Jackson Browne at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 21
James Taylor
James Taylor at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Jun 22
James Taylor
James Taylor at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Jun 24
James Taylor
James Taylor at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Jun 25
James Taylor
James Taylor at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jun 27
James Taylor
James Taylor at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Jun 28
James Taylor
James Taylor at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 30
James Taylor
James Taylor at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 1
James Taylor
James Taylor at Dunkin Donuts Center
Dunkin Donuts Center Providence, RI
Jul 3
James Taylor
James Taylor at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jul 4
James Taylor
James Taylor at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jul 15
James Taylor
James Taylor at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jul 16
James Taylor
James Taylor at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Jul 18
James Taylor
James Taylor at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Jul 19
James Taylor
James Taylor at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jul 21
James Taylor
James Taylor at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 22
James Taylor
James Taylor at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 24
James Taylor
James Taylor at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Jul 26
James Taylor
James Taylor at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jul 28
James Taylor
James Taylor at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Jul 30
James Taylor
James Taylor at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 19
James Taylor
James Taylor at Auditorio Nacional Sala Sinfonica
Auditorio Nacional Sala Sinfonica Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Sep 20
James Taylor
James Taylor at Palau de la Musica Catalana
Palau de la Musica Catalana Barcelona, CT, Spain
Sep 21
James Taylor
James Taylor at Auditorio Nacional Sala Sinfonica
Auditorio Nacional Sala Sinfonica Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Sep 22
James Taylor
James Taylor at Palacio Euskalduna
Palacio Euskalduna Bilbo, PV, Spain
Sep 26
James Taylor
James Taylor at 3Arena
Rescheduled
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 28
James Taylor
James Taylor at Liederhalle Beethovensaal
Liederhalle Beethovensaal Stuttgart, Germany
Sep 29
James Taylor
James Taylor at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Oct 2
James Taylor
James Taylor at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Oct 3
James Taylor
James Taylor at Palais des Beaux-Arts (BOZAR)
Palais des Beaux-Arts (BOZAR) Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 5
James Taylor
James Taylor at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 7
James Taylor
James Taylor at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 8
James Taylor
James Taylor at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 10
James Taylor
James Taylor at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 11
James Taylor
James Taylor at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
James Taylor
James Taylor at Brighton Centre
Rescheduled
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
James Taylor
James Taylor at Resorts World Arena
Rescheduled
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
James Taylor
James Taylor at O2 Apollo Manchester
Rescheduled
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 28
James Taylor
James Taylor at Teatro Arcimboldi
Teatro Arcimboldi Milano, Italy
Oct 30
James Taylor
James Taylor at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Oct 31
James Taylor
James Taylor at Teatro Verdi - Firenze
Teatro Verdi - Firenze Firenze, Toscana, Italia
Nov 2
James Taylor
James Taylor at Palabassano2
Palabassano2 Bassano del Grappa, Veneto, Italia
Nov 3
James Taylor
James Taylor at Teatro Colosseo
Teatro Colosseo Torino, Piemonte, Italy
Nov 7
James Taylor
James Taylor at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Nov 8
James Taylor
James Taylor at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Nov 10
James Taylor
James Taylor at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Nov 11
James Taylor
James Taylor at Koningin Elisabethzaal
Koningin Elisabethzaal Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 13
James Taylor
James Taylor at Vaerket
Vaerket Randers, Denmark
Nov 15
James Taylor
James Taylor at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 17
James Taylor
James Taylor at Falkoner Center
Falkoner Center Copenhagen, Denmark
Nov 20
James Taylor
James Taylor at Zeltphilharmonie
Zeltphilharmonie Hamburg, HH, Germany

We recommend following James Taylor his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the James Taylor Zumic artist page.

James Taylor
Americana Classic Rock Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
James Taylor
