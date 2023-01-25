View all results for 'alt'
James Taylor Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, Las Vegas residency
by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2023

Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor has added 2023 tour dates.

Five newly planned shows are set at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in June with James and His All-Star Band. Taylor also has headlining shows for February in Florida, in Milwaukee, and Massachussetts in July. It was also revealed this week that he will be a part of the lineup for Love Rocks NYC at the Beacon Theatre in March.

When do James Taylor 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins January 28. Presales for Citi cardholders begin January 25. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Feb 25
James Taylor
James Taylor at Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 9
Love Rocks NYC
Love Rocks NYC at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 3
James Taylor
James Taylor at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 4
James Taylor
James Taylor at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 7
James Taylor
James Taylor at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 9
James Taylor
James Taylor at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
James Taylor
James Taylor at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 22
to
Jul 8
Summerfest - Jun 22-24, Jun 29-Jul 1, Jul 6-8
Summerfest - Jun 22-24, Jun 29-Jul 1, Jul 6-8 at Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest
Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Jul 3
James Taylor
James Taylor at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Jul 4
James Taylor
James Taylor at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA

We recommend following James Taylor his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the James Taylor Zumic artist page.

