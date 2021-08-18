James Taylor and Jackson Browne Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Two of the best singer-songwriter-guitarists of our time, James Taylor and Jackson Browne, have added 2021 co-headlining tour dates for this fall.

The newly announced concerts are planned from November into December, making stops at large-scale venues across America. The legendary musicians are currently on the road in the Northeast. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, Taylor's Canadian tour with Bonnie Raitt has been postponed. Starting off 2022, James plans to tour through parts of Europe.

When do James Taylor and Jackson Browne 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins August 27. Presales for Jackson Browne Lyte reservations and James Taylor fan club members begin August 23. Jackson Browne fan club member, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

