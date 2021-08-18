View all results for 'alt'
James Taylor and Jackson Browne Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Timeless legends co-headlining this summer & fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 18, 2021

Two of the best singer-songwriter-guitarists of our time, James Taylor and Jackson Browne, have added 2021 co-headlining tour dates for this fall.

The newly announced concerts are planned from November into December, making stops at large-scale venues across America. The legendary musicians are currently on the road in the Northeast. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, Taylor's Canadian tour with Bonnie Raitt has been postponed. Starting off 2022, James plans to tour through parts of Europe.

When do James Taylor and Jackson Browne 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins August 27. Presales for Jackson Browne Lyte reservations and James Taylor fan club members begin August 23. Jackson Browne fan club member, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 21
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 22
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 24
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 25
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 27
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 28
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 12
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Mile One Centre
Postponed
Mile One Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
Sep 15
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Scotiabank Centre
Postponed
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Sep 16
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Avenir Centre
Postponed
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
Sep 18
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Centre Bell
Postponed
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 19
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Canadian Tire Centre
Postponed
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 22
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Scotiabank Arena
Postponed
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 23
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Budweiser Gardens
Postponed
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Sep 26
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Bell MTS Place
Postponed
Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 28
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Scotiabank Saddledome
Postponed
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 29
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Rogers Place
Postponed
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 1
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Save On Foods Memorial Centre
Postponed
Save On Foods Memorial Centre Capital, BC, Canada
Oct 2
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt at Rogers Arena
Postponed
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 16
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Oct 17
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 19
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Oct 22
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Oct 23
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Oct 25
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 27
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Oct 29
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 30
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Nov 1
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Nov 10
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at BB&T Center
BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
Nov 11
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Nov 13
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Nov 14
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Nov 16
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Nov 17
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Nov 19
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Nov 20
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Scope Arena
Scope Arena Norfolk, VA
Nov 29
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Nov 30
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Dec 2
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Dec 4
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Dec 5
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Sprint Center
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Dec 7
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Dec 8
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Dec 10
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 11
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 13
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
James Taylor and Jackson Browne at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Jan 18
James Taylor
James Taylor at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jan 19
James Taylor
James Taylor at Palais des Beaux-Arts (BOZAR)
Palais des Beaux-Arts (BOZAR) Bruxelles, Belgium
Jan 21
James Taylor
James Taylor at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany
Jan 22
James Taylor
James Taylor at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, NH, Netherlands
Jan 25
James Taylor
James Taylor at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jan 27
James Taylor
James Taylor at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jan 29
James Taylor
James Taylor at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jan 30
James Taylor
James Taylor at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 1
James Taylor
James Taylor at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Feb 2
James Taylor
James Taylor at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Feb 4
James Taylor
James Taylor at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
James Taylor
James Taylor at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 7
James Taylor
James Taylor at Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal
Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal Hamburg, Germany
Feb 8
James Taylor
James Taylor at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Feb 10
James Taylor
James Taylor at Liederhalle Beethovensaal
Liederhalle Beethovensaal Stuttgart, Germany
Feb 11
James Taylor
James Taylor at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Feb 13
James Taylor
James Taylor at Operaen, Holmen
Operaen, Holmen København, Denmark
Feb 14
James Taylor
James Taylor at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 16
James Taylor
James Taylor at Vaerket
Vaerket Randers, Denmark
Feb 18
James Taylor
James Taylor at Koningin Elisabethzaal
Koningin Elisabethzaal Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Feb 21
James Taylor
James Taylor at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Feb 22
James Taylor
James Taylor at Teatro Colosseo
Teatro Colosseo Torino, Piemonte, Italy
Feb 24
James Taylor
James Taylor at Palabassano2
Palabassano2 Bassano del Grappa, Veneto, Italia
Feb 25
James Taylor
James Taylor at Teatro Verdi - Firenze
Teatro Verdi - Firenze Firenze, Toscana, Italia
Feb 27
James Taylor
James Taylor at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Feb 28
James Taylor
James Taylor at Teatro Arcimboldi
Teatro Arcimboldi Milano, Italy
Mar 2
James Taylor
James Taylor at Palau de la Musica Catalana
Palau de la Musica Catalana Barcelona, CT, Spain
Mar 3
James Taylor
James Taylor at Auditorio Nacional Sala Sinfonica
Auditorio Nacional Sala Sinfonica Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 4
James Taylor
James Taylor at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA

We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the James Taylor and Jackson Browne Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Jackson Browne
Jackson Browne
Aug
27
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug
28
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
image for artist James Taylor
James Taylor
Aug
27
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug
28
James Taylor and Jackson Browne
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
