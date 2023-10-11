View all results for 'alt'
Jamila Woods Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 11, 2023

Jamila Woods has announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Water Made Us.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues in North America and Europe in February and April. The opening act for the USA concerts will be Kara Jackson.

The new album is scheduled for release this Friday, October 13. This is Jamila's third LP and first since 2019's LEGACY! LEGACY! — although she has done a few high-profile recordings with other artists since then. Listen to the advance Water Made Us singles "Practice" featuring Saba, "Good News," "Boomerang," and "Tiny Garden."

When do Jamila Woods 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PRACTICE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jamila Woods Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 18
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Jamila Woods All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Feb 2
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 4
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Feb 6
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Feb 7
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Feb 10
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Feb 11
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Feb 13
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Feb 16
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Feb 17
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Feb 18
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Feb 20
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Feb 23
Jamila Woods and Kara Jackson at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 23
Jamila Woods at Islington Assembly Hall
Islington Assembly Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Jamila Woods at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 26
Jamila Woods at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 27
Jamila Woods at La Bellevilloise
La Bellevilloise Paris, Île-de-France, France
Apr 29
Jamila Woods at Lido Berlin
Lido Berlin Berlin, Germany
Apr 30
Jamila Woods at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA København, Denmark

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jamila Woods on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jamila Woods' Zumic artist page.

