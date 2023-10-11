Jamila Woods Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamila Woods has announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Water Made Us.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues in North America and Europe in February and April. The opening act for the USA concerts will be Kara Jackson.

The new album is scheduled for release this Friday, October 13. This is Jamila's third LP and first since 2019's LEGACY! LEGACY! — although she has done a few high-profile recordings with other artists since then. Listen to the advance Water Made Us singles "Practice" featuring Saba, "Good News," "Boomerang," and "Tiny Garden."

When do Jamila Woods 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PRACTICE. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

