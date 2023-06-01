Janelle Monáe Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer Janelle Monáe has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Age of Pleasure.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from August into October. In total, Janelle has twenty-eight performances lined up for the year so far.

Age of Pleasure is scheduled for release on June 9. Watch the music video for the new song "Lipstick Lover."

When do Janelle Monáe 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Verizon Up. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

