Janelle Monáe Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Age of Pleasure Tour' across North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2023

Singer Janelle Monáe has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Age of Pleasure.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from August into October. In total, Janelle has twenty-eight performances lined up for the year so far.

Age of Pleasure is scheduled for release on June 9. Watch the music video for the new song "Lipstick Lover."

When do Janelle Monáe 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Verizon Up. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Janelle Monáe Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Janelle Monáe All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 12
to
Jul 16
Dour Festival at Dour Festival
Dour Festival Dour, Région Wallonne, Belgium
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 30
Janelle Monáe at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Aug 31
Janelle Monáe at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 2
Janelle Monáe at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 6
Janelle Monáe at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 7
Janelle Monáe at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 9
Janelle Monáe at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Sep 11
Janelle Monáe at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Sep 13
Janelle Monáe at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Sep 14
Janelle Monáe at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 17
Janelle Monáe at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 18
Janelle Monáe at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 20
Janelle Monáe at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 21
Janelle Monáe at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 24
Janelle Monáe at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 26
Janelle Monáe at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 28
Janelle Monáe at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct 2
Janelle Monáe at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 3
Janelle Monáe at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 4
Janelle Monáe at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 6
Janelle Monáe at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 9
Janelle Monáe at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 10
Janelle Monáe at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Oct 11
Janelle Monáe at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Oct 15
Janelle Monáe at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 17
Janelle Monáe at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 18
Janelle Monáe at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Janelle Monáe on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Janelle Monáe's Zumic artist page.

Janelle Monáe
Alt R&B (Neo Soul ) Funk Hip Hop Hip Hop Soul Pop Pop Hip Hop Psychedelic Soul R&B Soul
