Jane's Addiction Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2023

This week, veteran rockers Jane's Addiction added 2023 tour dates.

Five newly planned March concerts are set in California, Arizona, and Nevada. Previously, the band announced they will have festival performances at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Jane's Addiction All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 5
Jane's Addiction
Jane's Addiction at Mechanics Bank Theater
Mechanics Bank Theater Bakersfield, CA
Mar 7
Jane's Addiction
Jane's Addiction at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Mar 9
Jane's Addiction
Jane's Addiction at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Mar 11
Jane's Addiction
Jane's Addiction at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Mar 12
Jane's Addiction
Jane's Addiction at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Argentina
Lollapalooza Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Chile
Lollapalooza Chile at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Lollapalooza Brasil
Lollapalooza Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
When do Jane's Addiction 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Citi cardholders, and local venues / radio begin January 19. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jane's Addiction on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Jane's Addiction Zumic artist page.

artists
Jane's Addiction
genres
Alt Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
