Jane's Addiction Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, veteran rockers Jane's Addiction added 2023 tour dates.

Five newly planned March concerts are set in California, Arizona, and Nevada. Previously, the band announced they will have festival performances at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Jane's Addiction All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Jane's Addiction 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Citi cardholders, and local venues / radio begin January 19. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jane's Addiction on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

