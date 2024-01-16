Janet Jackson Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Janet Jackson and Nelly announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Together Again — a nod to Janet's 1997 hit song of the same name — new concerts are set at major North American venues coast to coast in June and July.

Before then, Jackson returns to touring with concerts outside of the mainland USA in March. Those headlining shows are happening in Hawaii, Philippines, Japan, and The Bahamas.

When do Janet Jackson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for Artist and American Express cardholders begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TOGETHERAGAIN. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Janet Jackson All Tour Dates and Tickets

