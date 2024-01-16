Janet Jackson Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Janet Jackson and Nelly announced 2024 tour dates.
Billed as Together Again — a nod to Janet's 1997 hit song of the same name — new concerts are set at major North American venues coast to coast in June and July.
Before then, Jackson returns to touring with concerts outside of the mainland USA in March. Those headlining shows are happening in Hawaii, Philippines, Japan, and The Bahamas.
When do Janet Jackson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for Artist and American Express cardholders begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is TOGETHERAGAIN. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Janet Jackson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 9
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Jul 10
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Janet Jackson All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 8
Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Honolulu, HI
Mar 9
Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Honolulu, HI
Mar 10
Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Honolulu, HI
Mar 13
Araneta Coliseum
Quezon City, NCR, Philippines
Mar 16
Nagoya International Exhibition Hall
Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
Mar 17
Osaka Jo Hall
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Mar 20
K-Arena Yokohama
Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Apr 27
Atlantis Paradise Island
Bahamas, Paradise Island, Bahamas
Jun 4
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Palm Desert, CA
Jun 6
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 11
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Jun 12
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Jun 14
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jun 18
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Jun 19
United Center
Chicago, IL
Jun 21
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 22
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 23
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 25
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Jun 26
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 29
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jul 2
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Jul 3
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jul 5
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jul 6
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Jul 9
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Jul 10
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Jul 12
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Jul 13
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Jul 14
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 16
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jul 18
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 21
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Jul 23
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Jul 25
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Jul 26
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 27
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jul 30
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
For the most up-to-date information, follow Janet Jackson on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For concert tickets and more, check out Janet Jackson's Zumic artist page.