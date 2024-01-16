View all results for 'alt'
Janet Jackson Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

43 shows ahead for Janet
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 16, 2024

Janet Jackson and Nelly announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Together Again — a nod to Janet's 1997 hit song of the same name — new concerts are set at major North American venues coast to coast in June and July.

Before then, Jackson returns to touring with concerts outside of the mainland USA in March. Those headlining shows are happening in Hawaii, Philippines, Japan, and The Bahamas.

When do Janet Jackson 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for Artist and American Express cardholders begin January 17. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TOGETHERAGAIN. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Janet Jackson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Janet Jackson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 8
Janet Jackson at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI
Mar 9
Janet Jackson at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI
Mar 10
Janet Jackson at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI
Mar 13
Janet Jackson at Araneta Coliseum
Araneta Coliseum Quezon City, NCR, Philippines
Mar 16
Janet Jackson and TLC at Nagoya International Exhibition Hall
Nagoya International Exhibition Hall Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
Mar 17
Janet Jackson and TLC at Osaka Jo Hall
Osaka Jo Hall Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Mar 20
Janet Jackson and TLC at K-Arena Yokohama
K-Arena Yokohama Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Apr 27
Janet Jackson at Atlantis Paradise Island
Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, Paradise Island, Bahamas
Jun 4
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs Palm Desert, CA
Jun 6
Janet Jackson and Nelly at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 8
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jun 9
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Jun 11
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jun 12
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Jun 14
Janet Jackson and Nelly at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 16
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 18
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jun 19
Janet Jackson and Nelly at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 21
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 22
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 23
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Jun 25
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jun 26
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 28
Janet Jackson and Nelly at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jun 29
Janet Jackson and Nelly at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 2
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Jul 3
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jul 5
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 6
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 9
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jul 10
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jul 12
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 13
Janet Jackson and Nelly at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Jul 14
Janet Jackson and Nelly at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 16
Janet Jackson and Nelly at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 18
Janet Jackson and Nelly at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 20
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Kia Center
Kia Center Orlando, FL
Jul 21
Janet Jackson and Nelly at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 23
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jul 25
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jul 26
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 27
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 30
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Janet Jackson on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Janet Jackson's Zumic artist page.

