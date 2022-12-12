Janet Jackson Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Janet Jackson has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Together Again.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from April into June. The opening act for the new dates will be the always entertaining Ludacris. While 2022 found Janet only perform a handful of shows, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year of touring.

When do Janet Jackson 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Citi cardholders and fan club members begin December 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TOGETHERAGAIN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

