Janet Jackson Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Together Again' tour with Ludacris
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2022

Janet Jackson has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Together Again.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from April into June. The opening act for the new dates will be the always entertaining Ludacris. While 2022 found Janet only perform a handful of shows, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year of touring.

When do Janet Jackson 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales for Citi cardholders and fan club members begin December 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TOGETHERAGAIN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Janet Jackson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Janet Jackson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Apr 19
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Apr 21
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Apr 22
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Apr 25
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Apr 27
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Apr 29
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Apr 30
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
May 2
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
May 4
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 6
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
May 9
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
May 12
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
May 13
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
May 14
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
May 19
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
May 20
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
May 23
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
May 24
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
May 26
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
May 27
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
May 28
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Henry Maier Festival Park
Henry Maier Festival Park Milwaukee, WI
May 30
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jun 2
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 3
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 4
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 7
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jun 9
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jun 10
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 11
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 16
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 20
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jun 21
Janet Jackson and Ludacris
Janet Jackson and Ludacris at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

We recommend following Janet Jackson on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Janet Jackson's Zumic artist page.

