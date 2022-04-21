View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Japanese Breakfast Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ shows across America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 21, 2022

Indie rockers Japanese Breakfast, fronted by Michelle Zauner, have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

46 shows are scheduled from April into October, making stops at mid-size venues across America and Europe. The newly announced concerts are set in July. Joining the band on the bill for the new dates will be The Linda Lindas, Barrie, Yo La Tengo, and / or Cate Le Bon on select shows.

When do Japanese Breakfast 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members, Spotify, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is JUBILEE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Japanese Breakfast All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 29
to
May 1
Shaky Knees Festival
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 5
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
May 6
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Friday Cheers
Friday Cheers Richmond, VA
May 7
Japanese Breakfast and Barrie
Japanese Breakfast and Barrie at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
May 13
to
May 15
Waking Windows
Waking Windows at Winooski United Methodist Church
Winooski United Methodist Church Winooski, VT
May 14
to
May 15
We Are One Music and Arts Festival
We Are One Music and Arts Festival at Eleanor Tinsley Park
Eleanor Tinsley Park Houston, Texas
May 27
to
May 29
Solid Sound Festival
Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
May 27
to
May 29
Wilco's Solid Sound Festival
Wilco's Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
May 27
to
May 29
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 1
to
Jun 5
Granfalloon
Granfalloon at Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL Illinois, United States
Jun 2
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Rosendal Garden Party
Rosendal Garden Party at Rosendals Trädgård
Rosendals Trädgård Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Jun 14
Belle and Sebastian, Japanese Breakfast, and Los Bitchos
Belle and Sebastian, Japanese Breakfast, and Los Bitchos at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 15
Belle and Sebastian, and Japanese Breakfast
Belle and Sebastian, and Japanese Breakfast at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Winnipeg Folk Festival
Winnipeg Folk Festival at Winnipeg Folk Festival
Winnipeg Folk Festival Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jul 8
to
Jul 9
80/35 Music Festival
80/35 Music Festival at Western Gateway Park
Western Gateway Park Des Moines, IA
Jul 11
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jul 12
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Jul 14
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park
Union Park Chicago, IL
Jul 15
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jul 17
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas
Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at Bells Beer Garden
Bells Beer Garden Kalamazoo, MI
Jul 19
Japanese Breakfast and Barrie
Japanese Breakfast and Barrie at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 20
Japanese Breakfast and Barrie
Japanese Breakfast and Barrie at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 21
The National and Japanese Breakfast
The National and Japanese Breakfast at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jul 23
Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo, and Cate Le Bon
Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo, and Cate Le Bon at Dell Music Center
Dell Music Center Philadelphia, PA
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Fuji Rock Festival
Fuji Rock Festival at Naeba ski resort
Naeba ski resort Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Aug 10
Bartees Strange, Japanese Breakfast, and Lucy Dacus
Bartees Strange, Japanese Breakfast, and Lucy Dacus at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Day In Day Out
Day In Day Out at Fisher Pavilion
Fisher Pavilion Seattle, WA
Aug 26
Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, and Julia Jacklin
Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, and Julia Jacklin at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Aug 28
All Points East
All Points East at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Nelsonville Music Festival
Nelsonville Music Festival at Snow Fork Event Center
Snow Fork Event Center Nelsonville, OH
Sep 3
Japanese Breakfast, Courtney Barnett, Arooj Aftab, and Bedouine
Japanese Breakfast, Courtney Barnett, Arooj Aftab, and Bedouine at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 15
to
Sep 18
Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival at Eastern Kentucky Expo Center
Eastern Kentucky Expo Center Pikeville, KY
Oct 4
Florence + The Machine and Japanese Breakfast
Florence + The Machine and Japanese Breakfast at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 7
Florence + The Machine and Japanese Breakfast
Florence + The Machine and Japanese Breakfast at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 20
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Motion & the Marble Factory
Motion & the Marble Factory Austin, TX
Oct 21
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Old Fruitmarket
Old Fruitmarket Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 26
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 27
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Gretchen
Gretchen Berlin, Germany

We recommend following Japanese Breakfast on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for their email list and your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

This year, Japanese Breakfast has released two unusual albums: a video game soundtrack for Sable and Live At Electric Lady, recorded with string quartet and featuring songs from the band's most recent studio album, 2021's Jubilee, in addition to "Boyish" from their previous album, Soft Sounds from Another Planet, and a covers of Weezer's "Say It Ain't So" and BUMPER's "Ballad 0" in addition to "Lindsey" — a 2013 song by Zauner and bassist Deven Craige's pre-Japanese Breakfast band Little Big League.

For concert tickets and more, check out Japanese Breakfast's Zumic artist page.

1
118
artists
Japanese Breakfast
genres
Indie Indie Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Japanese Breakfast Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
May 27, 2021
Japanese Breakfast Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Indie Indie Pop Japanese Breakfast
2
473
image for article Japanese Breakfast Shares 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-sale Info
August 1, 2018
Japanese Breakfast Shares 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Co...
Tickets Indie Pop Japanese Breakfast Ought
2
986
image for article "Lush" - Snail Mail [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
June 8, 2018
"Lush"
Snail Mail (Spotify)
Music Indie Pop Japanese Breakfast Jay Som Julien Baker Liz Phair Phoebe Bridgers Snail Mail Full Album Stream
5
1671
Back to top
seating chart