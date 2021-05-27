Japanese Breakfast Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Indie rockers Japanese Breakfast, fronted by Michelle Zauner, have announced 2021 tour dates. This goes along with a new album, Jubilee, due out on June 4 and a memoir, Crying in H Mart, released in April.

50+ new shows are scheduled from June into October, making stops at mid-size venues across America. Joining her on the bill will be Mannequin Pussy or Luna Li on select dates. Many cities have added second nights due to selling out, so don't miss this rising star when she comes to your city! She also plans to tour parts of the UK in 2022.

Japanese Breakfast All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Japanese Breakfast 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Japanese Breakfast on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for their email list and your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

