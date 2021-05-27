View all results for 'alt'
Japanese Breakfast Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

50+ shows across America and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 27, 2021

Indie rockers Japanese Breakfast, fronted by Michelle Zauner, have announced 2021 tour dates. This goes along with a new album, Jubilee, due out on June 4 and a memoir, Crying in H Mart, released in April.

50+ new shows are scheduled from June into October, making stops at mid-size venues across America. Joining her on the bill will be Mannequin Pussy or Luna Li on select dates. Many cities have added second nights due to selling out, so don't miss this rising star when she comes to your city! She also plans to tour parts of the UK in 2022.

Jul 28
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 30
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Sep 11
Shadow Of The City
Shadow Of The City at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 15
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 16
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Jun 4
to
Jun 5
OUTLOUD Music Festival
OUTLOUD Music Festival at Main Event Parking
Main Event Parking Nashville, TN
Jul 21
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jul 22
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jul 23
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Jul 24
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jul 25
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Jul 26
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jul 28
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 29
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Jul 30
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Jul 31
Maha Music Festival
Maha Music Festival at Aksarben Village
Aksarben Village Omaha, NE
Aug 2
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Gateway City Arts
Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA
Aug 3
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Anthology - Rochester
Anthology - Rochester Rochester, NY
Aug 4
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Aug 5
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 6
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 7
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 8
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy
Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Sep 10
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 11
Shadow Of The City
Shadow Of The City at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 12
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at HMAC - Capitol Room
HMAC - Capitol Room Harrisburg, PA
Sep 14
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at The Athenaeum Theatre
The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Sep 15
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 16
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 17
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Sep 18
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Sep 19
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 21
Portugal. The Man and Japanese Breakfast
Portugal. The Man and Japanese Breakfast at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Sep 24
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Wow Hall
Wow Hall Eugene, OR
Sep 25
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 26
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 27
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 28
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 30
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 1
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 2
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at The Regent Theater, DTLA
The Regent Theater, DTLA Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at The Regent Theater, DTLA
The Regent Theater, DTLA Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 5
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 7
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Oct 8
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 9
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Oct 10
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Oct 11
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 12
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 15
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 16
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li
Japanese Breakfast and Luna Li at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 25
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Saint Lukes Glasgow
Saint Lukes Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 28
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
