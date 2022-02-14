View all results for 'alt'
Jason Aldean Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 14, 2022

Country star Jason Aldean has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. Jason currently has 40+ concerts lined up, almost entirely across the eastern USA.

Billed as the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour — a nod to a song from his upcoming album, Georgia — the newly announced shows are planned from July into October, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Joining the bill for the new events will be Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver. Previously, Jason announced a handful of headlining performances and festival dates in the coming months.

When do Jason Aldean 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and Jason Aldean fan club members begin February 15. Gabby Barrett / John Morgan fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country swag on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Jason Aldean All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 2
Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Walker County
Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Walker County at TPC San Antonio
TPC San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Carolina Country Music Fest
Carolina Country Music Fest at Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach
Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach, SC
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Country Fest
Country Fest at Clay's Park Resort
Clay's Park Resort North Lawrence, OH
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Barefoot Country Music Fest
Barefoot Country Music Fest at Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks
Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks Wildwood, NJ
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Country Fest
Country Fest at Chippewa Valley Music Festivals
Chippewa Valley Music Festivals Cadott, WI
Jun 23
Jason Aldean and Gabby Barrett
Jason Aldean and Gabby Barrett at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 15
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Jul 16
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 17
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 23
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 29
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 30
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 31
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at York Fair
York Fair York, PA
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
WE Fest
WE Fest at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 5
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Aug 6
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Aug 12
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 13
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 14
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 18
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Aug 19
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 25
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 26
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 27
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 8
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 9
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 10
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Bangor, ME
Sep 15
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Sep 16
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 17
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 22
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Sep 23
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Sep 24
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Sep 29
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Sep 30
Jason Aldean, HARDY, and Lainey Wilson
Jason Aldean, HARDY, and Lainey Wilson at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Oct 1
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Oct 7
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 8
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 14
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 15
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Oct 21
to
Oct 23
Country Thunder Florida
Country Thunder Florida at Osceola Heritage Park
Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, FL
Oct 27
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Oct 28
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at Mizzou Arena
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Oct 29
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following each artist on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletters, in addition to following your local venue.

For more, check out Jason Aldean's Zumic artist page.

Jason Aldean
Country Country Rock Modern Country
