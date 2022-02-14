Jason Aldean Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Jason Aldean has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. Jason currently has 40+ concerts lined up, almost entirely across the eastern USA.

Billed as the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour — a nod to a song from his upcoming album, Georgia — the newly announced shows are planned from July into October, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Joining the bill for the new events will be Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver. Previously, Jason announced a handful of headlining performances and festival dates in the coming months.

When do Jason Aldean 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and Jason Aldean fan club members begin February 15. Gabby Barrett / John Morgan fan club, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country swag on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Jason Aldean All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following each artist on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletters, in addition to following your local venue.

For more, check out Jason Aldean's Zumic artist page.