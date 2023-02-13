View all results for 'alt'
Jason Aldean Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Highway Desperado' tour with Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 13, 2023

Country star Jason Aldean has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Highway Desperado.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into late October. Joining Jason for the new dates will be Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver. Aldean also has a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Jason Aldean 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for VIP packages and Jason Aldean fan club members begin February 14. Mitchell Tenpenny fan club, Cory Kent fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jason Aldean All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 6
Rodeo Houston: Jason Aldean
Rodeo Houston: Jason Aldean at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Country Jam
Country Jam at JAM RANCH
JAM RANCH Grand Junction, CO
Jun 23
to
Jun 24
NebraskaLand Days
NebraskaLand Days at Wild West Arena
Wild West Arena North Platte, NE
Jul 14
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 15
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 16
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 20
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Country Thunder Wisconsin
Country Thunder Wisconsin at Shadow Hill Ranch
Shadow Hill Ranch Twin Lakes, WI
Jul 21
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 27
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 28
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 29
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 4
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Aug 5
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 6
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 10
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 11
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
TidalWave Festival
TidalWave Festival at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 18
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Aug 19
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN
Aug 24
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Aug 25
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Vystar Veterans Arena
Vystar Veterans Arena Jacksonville, FL
Aug 26
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Sep 7
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 8
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 9
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Sep 14
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 15
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 16
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 21
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Sep 22
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 23
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 28
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 29
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Sep 30
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Glen Helen Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA
Oct 5
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Oct 6
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 7
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 12
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 13
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 14
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Oct 19
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Oct 20
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 21
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Oct 27
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 28
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following each artist on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletters, in addition to following your local venue.

For more, check out Jason Aldean's Zumic artist page.

