Jason Aldean Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Jason Aldean has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Highway Desperado.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into late October. Joining Jason for the new dates will be Mitchell Tenpenny, Cory Kent, and Dee Jay Silver. Aldean also has a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Jason Aldean 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for VIP packages and Jason Aldean fan club members begin February 14. Mitchell Tenpenny fan club, Cory Kent fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

