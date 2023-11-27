View all results for 'alt'
Jason Aldean Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Hailey Whitters, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver
Published November 27, 2023

Country star Jason Aldean announced tour dates in conjunction with his most recent album, Highway Desperado. The new shows are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into early October of 2024.

Joining Jason for the new concerts will be Hailey Whitters, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and / or Dee Jay Silver on select dates. Aldean also has a handful of festival performances lined up.

When do Jason Aldean 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Jason Aldean fan club members begin November 28. Jason Aldean Email and Text List, Artist support, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jason Aldean All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
Jason Aldean at WinStar World Casino and Resort
WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
Jun 14
to
Jun 15
Winstock Country Music Festival at Winstock Festival Grounds
Winstock Festival Grounds Winsted, MN
Jul 11
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 12
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 13
Jason Aldean, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 19
Jason Aldean at Weidner Field
Weidner Field Colorado Springs, CO
Jul 25
Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Jul 26
Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 26
to
Jul 27
ROCK THE COUNTRY at Anderson Sport and Entertainment Center Grounds
Anderson Sport and Entertainment Center Grounds Anderson, SC
Aug 1
Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 2
Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 3
Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain
Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Aug 8
Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Aug 10
Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Aug 16
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Aug 17
Jason Aldean, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Aug 22
to
Aug 24
YQM Country Fest at Site MusiquArt Site
Site MusiquArt Site Dieppe, NB, Canada
Aug 24
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 25
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 29
Jason Aldean, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Aug 30
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 5
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 6
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Sep 7
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 12
Jason Aldean and Hailey Whitters at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Sep 20
Jason Aldean and Hailey Whitters at Nugget Event Center
Nugget Event Center Sparks, NV
Sep 21
Jason Aldean and Hailey Whitters at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV
Oct 5
Jason Aldean, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver at Macon Amphitheater
Macon Amphitheater Macon, GA

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following each artist on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletters, in addition to following your local venue.

Watch the music video for Jason's new song, "Let Your Boys Be Country." For more, check out Jason Aldean's Zumic artist page.

