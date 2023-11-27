Jason Aldean Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Jason Aldean announced tour dates in conjunction with his most recent album, Highway Desperado. The new shows are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into early October of 2024.

Joining Jason for the new concerts will be Hailey Whitters, Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and / or Dee Jay Silver on select dates. Aldean also has a handful of festival performances lined up.

When do Jason Aldean 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales for Jason Aldean fan club members begin November 28. Jason Aldean Email and Text List, Artist support, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

