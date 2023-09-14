Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly scheduled shows are set for North American venues in November and December. JBLZE now have about 24 total concerts planned ahead and return to touring later this month.

The opening act for the new dates will be Jager Henry — the son of Jason Bonham and grandson of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.

Jason Bonham All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is JBLZE23. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jason Bonham on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

