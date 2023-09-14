View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ concerts across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 14, 2023

This week, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly scheduled shows are set for North American venues in November and December. JBLZE now have about 24 total concerts planned ahead and return to touring later this month.

The opening act for the new dates will be Jager Henry — the son of Jason Bonham and grandson of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.

Jason Bonham Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 20
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Nov 21
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 25
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Nov 29
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY

Jason Bonham All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Sep 23
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Sep 26
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 28
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Sep 29
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Sep 30
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Green Valley Ranch Resort - Grand Events Center
Green Valley Ranch Resort - Grand Events Center Henderson, NV
Nov 9
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Nov 11
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Seminole Center
Seminole Center Immokalee, FL
Nov 12
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Nov 16
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Rivers Casino Portsmouth
Rivers Casino Portsmouth Portsmouth, VA
Nov 17
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Nov 18
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Nov 20
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Nov 21
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 22
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Nov 24
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 25
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Nov 26
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 28
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Nov 29
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Dec 1
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Dec 2
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Dec 3
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
When do Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is JBLZE23. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Jason Bonham on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Jason Bonham's Zumic artist page.

1
270
artists
Jason Bonham
genres
Blues Rock Classic Rock Hard Rock Psychedelic Hard Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Jason Bonham
Jason Bonham
Nov
20
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Nov
21
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
25
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Nov
29
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening and Jager Henry
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 21, 2022
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticke...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Hard Rock Rock Jason Bonham
2
704
image for article Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 15, 2021
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket ...
Tickets Classic Rock Hard Rock Rock Jason Bonham
2
2485
image for article Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
March 6, 2020
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets...
Tickets Classic Rock Rock Jason Bonham
1
1068
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart