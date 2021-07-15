View all results for 'alt'
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

Published July 15, 2021

Because of COVID-19, it's been a long time since fans have been able to rock and roll. With concerts coming back as vaccinations put an end in sight to the pandemic, Jason Bonham and his Led Zeppelin Evening band plan to get back to the stage, revealing tour dates this week billed as MMXXI (roman numerals for the year 2021).

The newly announced shows are booked from October into November at large-scale venues across the USA. Formed in 2009, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening puts their faithful spin on hit songs and deep cuts from the band's legendary catalog. Jason has been carrying that torch as the son of Led Zeppelin's first and only drummer, John Bonham.

Oct 15
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa
MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa Stateline, NV
Oct 16
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Dignity Health Amphitheater
Dignity Health Amphitheater Bakersfield, CA
Oct 17
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Oct 19
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 20
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 22
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Harrah's Laughlin Rio Vista Ampitheatre
Harrah's Laughlin Rio Vista Ampitheatre Laughlin, NV
Oct 23
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Oct 24
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Oct 26
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Oct 28
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Nov 1
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Rialto Square Theatre
Rialto Square Theatre Joliet, IL
Nov 2
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Adler Theatre
Adler Theatre Davenport, IA
Nov 3
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Genesee Theatre
Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL
Nov 5
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Nov 6
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 7
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 9
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
When do Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is JBLZE21. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jason Bonham's Zumic artist page.

