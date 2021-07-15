Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Because of COVID-19, it's been a long time since fans have been able to rock and roll. With concerts coming back as vaccinations put an end in sight to the pandemic, Jason Bonham and his Led Zeppelin Evening band plan to get back to the stage, revealing tour dates this week billed as MMXXI (roman numerals for the year 2021).

The newly announced shows are booked from October into November at large-scale venues across the USA. Formed in 2009, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening puts their faithful spin on hit songs and deep cuts from the band's legendary catalog. Jason has been carrying that torch as the son of Led Zeppelin's first and only drummer, John Bonham.

Jason Bonham All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is JBLZE21. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jason Bonham's Zumic artist page.