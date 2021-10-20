View all results for 'alt'
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' overseas and around the USA
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 20, 2021

Even through the pandemic, Jason Isbell has managed to remain one of the busiest musicians on the scene. With his backing band, The 400 Unit, he released an album of cover songs called Georgia Blue, following their 2020 original album Reuinons and an archival live album with his old Drive-By Truckers bandmates Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood: Live at the Shoals Theatre, recorded in 2014. Most recently, Isbell added a guest feature to Adia Victoria's album A Southern Gothic.

This week, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit announced another batch of 2022 tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming concerts to 55+. Following their current fall through winter dates closing out 2021 in Atlanta, the newly announced shows are planned from January into March. The band will perform multiple nights in Knoxville, Asheville, Louisville, and Charlotte. On select dates, the opening act will be Adia Victoria or Shawn Colvin. Looking ahead, they will also be touring Europe toward the end of next year.

When do Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GEORGIABLUE. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with Jason and his band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jason Isbell Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 19
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and S.G. Goodman
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and S.G. Goodman at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Jason Isbell All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 22
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Allison Russell
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Allison Russell at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 23
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Joy Oladokun
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Joy Oladokun at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 24
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 5
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails at Oslo Spektrum
Cancelled
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Nov 19
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and S.G. Goodman
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and S.G. Goodman at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 26
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Hiss Golden Messenger
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Hiss Golden Messenger at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Nov 27
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Hiss Golden Messenger
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Hiss Golden Messenger at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Nov 28
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and S.G. Goodman
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and S.G. Goodman at The Peace Center - SC
The Peace Center - SC Greenville, SC
Nov 30
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Dec 1
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Dec 2
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Dec 4
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Dec 5
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks at Owensboro Sportscenter
Owensboro Sportscenter Owensboro, KY
Dec 5
Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell at Owensboro Sportscenter
Owensboro Sportscenter Owensboro, KY
Dec 7
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Strand of Oaks at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Dec 8
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Molly Tuttle
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Molly Tuttle at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Dec 10
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 11
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 12
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Morgan Wade
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Morgan Wade at Appalachian Wireless Arena
Appalachian Wireless Arena Pikeville, KY
Dec 16
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Brittney Spencer
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Brittney Spencer at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Dec 17
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Gabe Lee
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Gabe Lee at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Dec 18
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and S.G.Goodman
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and S.G.Goodman at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Dec 19
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Morgan Wade
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Morgan Wade at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jan 8
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Jan 9
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Jan 11
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville Asheville, NC
Jan 12
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville Asheville, NC
Jan 14
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Jan 15
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Jan 16
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Jan 19
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center
Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center Wilmington, NC
Jan 21
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Jan 22
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Jan 23
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Adia Victoria at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Feb 22
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Shawn Colvin
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Shawn Colvin at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Feb 24
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Feb 25
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Feb 26
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Lucinda Williams
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Lucinda Williams at Arlington Theatre
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Mar 1
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Lucinda Williams
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Lucinda Williams at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 2
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Lucinda Williams
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Lucinda Williams at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 3
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Shawn Colvin
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Shawn Colvin at Mount Baker Theatre
Mount Baker Theatre Bellingham, WA
Mar 4
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Shawn Colvin
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Shawn Colvin at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
Mar 6
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Shawn Colvin
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Shawn Colvin at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 18
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg Williamsburg, VA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
Nov 6
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre
Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 7
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Nov 9
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Nov 10
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails at Festsaal Kreuzberg
Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany
Nov 12
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Nov 13
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and The Rails at Gloria Theater
Gloria Theater Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 14
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 15
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 17
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at The Olympia Theatre
The Olympia Theatre Dublin, Leinster, Ireland

We recommend following Jason Isbell on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jason Isbell's Zumic artist page.

