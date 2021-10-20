Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Even through the pandemic, Jason Isbell has managed to remain one of the busiest musicians on the scene. With his backing band, The 400 Unit, he released an album of cover songs called Georgia Blue, following their 2020 original album Reuinons and an archival live album with his old Drive-By Truckers bandmates Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood: Live at the Shoals Theatre, recorded in 2014. Most recently, Isbell added a guest feature to Adia Victoria's album A Southern Gothic.

This week, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit announced another batch of 2022 tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming concerts to 55+. Following their current fall through winter dates closing out 2021 in Atlanta, the newly announced shows are planned from January into March. The band will perform multiple nights in Knoxville, Asheville, Louisville, and Charlotte. On select dates, the opening act will be Adia Victoria or Shawn Colvin. Looking ahead, they will also be touring Europe toward the end of next year.

When do Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GEORGIABLUE. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with Jason and his band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jason Isbell All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jason Isbell on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Jason Isbell's Zumic artist page.