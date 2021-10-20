Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Even through the pandemic, Jason Isbell has managed to remain one of the busiest musicians on the scene. With his backing band, The 400 Unit, he released an album of cover songs called Georgia Blue, following their 2020 original album Reuinons and an archival live album with his old Drive-By Truckers bandmates Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood: Live at the Shoals Theatre, recorded in 2014. Most recently, Isbell added a guest feature to Adia Victoria's album A Southern Gothic.
This week, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit announced another batch of 2022 tour dates, bringing their total number of upcoming concerts to 55+. Following their current fall through winter dates closing out 2021 in Atlanta, the newly announced shows are planned from January into March. The band will perform multiple nights in Knoxville, Asheville, Louisville, and Charlotte. On select dates, the opening act will be Adia Victoria or Shawn Colvin. Looking ahead, they will also be touring Europe toward the end of next year.
When do Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is GEORGIABLUE. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before rocking out with Jason and his band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Jason Isbell Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 19
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Jason Isbell All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 22
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 23
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 24
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Nov 5
Cancelled
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Nov 26
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Nov 27
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Nov 28
The Peace Center - SC
Greenville, SC
Nov 30
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Dec 2
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Dec 4
The Rust Belt
East Moline, IL
Dec 5
Owensboro Sportscenter
Owensboro, KY
Dec 7
UPMC Events Center
Moon, PA
Dec 8
Akron Civic Theatre
Akron, OH
Dec 10
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Dec 11
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Dec 12
Appalachian Wireless Arena
Pikeville, KY
Dec 16
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Dec 17
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Dec 18
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Dec 19
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Jan 8
Tennessee Theatre
Knoxville, TN
Jan 9
Tennessee Theatre
Knoxville, TN
Jan 11
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
Asheville, NC
Jan 12
Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville
Asheville, NC
Jan 14
Louisville Palace
Louisville, KY
Jan 15
Louisville Palace
Louisville, KY
Jan 16
Palace Theatre Columbus
Columbus, OH
Jan 19
Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center
Wilmington, NC
Jan 21
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Jan 22
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Jan 23
Bell Auditorium
Augusta, GA
Feb 22
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Feb 24
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Feb 25
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Feb 26
Arlington Theatre
Santa Barbara, CA
Mar 1
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 2
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 3
Mount Baker Theatre
Bellingham, WA
Mar 4
Keller Auditorium
Portland, OR
Mar 6
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 8
Eccles Theater
Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 18
The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
Williamsburg, VA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Tisbury, MA
Nov 6
Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 7
Sentrum Scene
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Nov 9
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
Nov 10
Festsaal Kreuzberg
Berlin, Germany
Nov 13
Gloria Theater
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 14
Paradiso
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 15
Paradiso
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 17
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 19
The Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Leinster, Ireland
We recommend following Jason Isbell on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Jason Isbell's Zumic artist page.