Jason Mraz Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Look For The Good Live!' tour coming in summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 24, 2021

Jason Mraz has announced 2021 North America concert dates in conjunction with his 2020 album, Look for the Good.

The songwriter will make stops at large-scale venues from July into August. At this time, 21 new events are planned. In September, Jason will perform with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, a new outdoor venue on the San Diego Bay.

When do Jason Mraz 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 27. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is makeitmine. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 14
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 21
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 21
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Jul 30
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Jul 31
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Jul 31
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 31
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 1
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 1
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 3
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 3
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 4
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 6
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 6
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH
Aug 7
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 7
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 8
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Meadow Brook Theatre
Meadow Brook Theatre Rochester, MI
Aug 10
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 10
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 11
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 11
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 13
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 13
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 14
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 15
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 15
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 17
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Aug 17
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Aug 18
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 18
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 20
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 20
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 21
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 21
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 22
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 22
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 24
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 24
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 26
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 26
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 27
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Aug 27
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Aug 28
Jason Mraz, The Wailers, and Roots Of Creation
Jason Mraz, The Wailers, and Roots Of Creation at Forbes Avenue and Market Square
Forbes Avenue and Market Square Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 26
Jason Mraz and San Diego Symphony
Jason Mraz and San Diego Symphony at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA

We recommend following Jason Mraz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Jason Mraz Zumic artist page.

Jason Mraz
