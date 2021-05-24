Jason Mraz Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jason Mraz has announced 2021 North America concert dates in conjunction with his 2020 album, Look for the Good.
The songwriter will make stops at large-scale venues from July into August. At this time, 21 new events are planned. In September, Jason will perform with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, a new outdoor venue on the San Diego Bay.
When do Jason Mraz 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 27. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.
The fan club presale password is makeitmine. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 14
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jul 30
Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Jul 31
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Aug 1
Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Aug 3
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Aug 4
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 6
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 7
The Lawn At White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 8
Meadow Brook Theatre
Rochester, MI
Aug 10
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Aug 11
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 13
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 14
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 17
The Green at Shelburne Museum
Shelburne, VT
Aug 18
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Aug 20
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 22
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 24
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Aug 26
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Aug 27
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Aug 28
Forbes Avenue and Market Square
Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 26
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
We recommend following Jason Mraz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
