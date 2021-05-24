Jason Mraz Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jason Mraz has announced 2021 North America concert dates in conjunction with his 2020 album, Look for the Good.

The songwriter will make stops at large-scale venues from July into August. At this time, 21 new events are planned. In September, Jason will perform with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, a new outdoor venue on the San Diego Bay.

When do Jason Mraz 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 27. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is makeitmine. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jason Mraz All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Jason Mraz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

