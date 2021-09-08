Jason Mraz Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jason Mraz has shared details for new 2021 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from November into December at mid-sized venues across America. For these new events, Jason will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album Live & Acoustic 2001 with backing musicians drummer/percussionist Toca Rivera (who was also on the Live & Acoustic album) and guitarist Gregory Page.

When do Jason Mraz 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

On November 5, Jason will release a remastered edition of Live & Acoustic 2001 with unreleased material. For more, check out the Jason Mraz Zumic artist page.