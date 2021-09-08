View all results for 'alt'
Jason Mraz Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 20 years of 'Live & Acoustic'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 8, 2021

Jason Mraz has shared details for new 2021 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from November into December at mid-sized venues across America. For these new events, Jason will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album Live & Acoustic 2001 with backing musicians drummer/percussionist Toca Rivera (who was also on the Live & Acoustic album) and guitarist Gregory Page.

Jason Mraz All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 13
Jason Mraz, Gregory Page, Toca Rivera & Billy Galewood
Jason Mraz, Gregory Page, Toca Rivera & Billy Galewood at Paradiso
Postponed
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Sep 26
Jason Mraz and San Diego Symphony
Jason Mraz and San Diego Symphony at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Nov 26
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Ferguson Center for the Arts Concert Hall
Ferguson Center for the Arts Concert Hall Newport News, VA
Nov 27
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Nov 28
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Nov 30
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Classic Center Theatre
Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
Dec 1
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Dec 3
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Dec 4
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Cannon Center For The Performing Arts Memphis, TN
Dec 5
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Dec 7
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Adler Theatre
Adler Theatre Davenport, IA
Dec 8
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
Dec 10
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Dec 11
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Northrop Auditorium
Northrop Auditorium Minneapolis, MN
Dec 12
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Fargo Theatre
Fargo Theatre Fargo, ND
Dec 14
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Orpheum Theatre - Wichita
Orpheum Theatre - Wichita Wichita, KS
Dec 17
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Macky Auditorium
Macky Auditorium Boulder, CO
Dec 18
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Macky Auditorium
Macky Auditorium Boulder, CO
Dec 19
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 22
Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz at Fox Performing Arts Center
Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside, CA
Jan 16
Jason Mraz, Gregory Page, Toca Rivera & Billy Galewood
Jason Mraz, Gregory Page, Toca Rivera & Billy Galewood at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
When do Jason Mraz 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Jason Mraz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On November 5, Jason will release a remastered edition of Live & Acoustic 2001 with unreleased material. For more, check out the Jason Mraz Zumic artist page.

2
286
artists
Jason Mraz
genres
Alt Rock Folk Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
image for artist Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz
