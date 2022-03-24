View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Jason Mraz Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American shows with Raining Jane
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 24, 2022

Jason Mraz has announced his first run of 2022 tour dates. At this time, 22 headlining performances are lined up for the year.

The newly planned concerts are set in July and August at large-scale venues stretching from California, Oregon, and Washington across Canada to New York and Connecticut. The singer-songwriter will be backed by Raining Jane, a group from Los Angeles who have worked extensively with Mraz since 2014.

Jason Mraz Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 5
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 6
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Jason Mraz All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 2
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jul 3
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jul 5
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Jul 8
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 9
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jul 10
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jul 13
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Royal Theater- BC
Royal Theater- BC Victoria, BC, Canada
Jul 14
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 15
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Kelowna Community Theatre
Kelowna Community Theatre Kelowna, BC, Canada
Jul 16
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Jack Singer Concert Hall
Jack Singer Concert Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 18
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Arden Theatre
Arden Theatre St. Albert, AB, Canada
Jul 19
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Esplanade Arts &amp; Heritage Centre
Esplanade Arts &amp; Heritage Centre Medicine Hat, AB, Canada
Jul 21
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at TCU Place
TCU Place Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Jul 22
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Conexus Arts Centre
Conexus Arts Centre Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
Jul 23
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jul 27
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 28
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Centrepointe Theatre
Centrepointe Theatre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 29
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Salle Albert-Rousseau
Salle Albert-Rousseau Québec, QC, Canada
Jul 31
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS, Canada
Aug 3
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Imperial Theatre New Brunswick
Imperial Theatre New Brunswick Saint John, NB, Canada
Aug 5
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 6
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
When do Jason Mraz 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LALALALOVE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Jason Mraz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Jason released a remastered edition of Live & Acoustic 2001 with unreleased material. For more, check out the Jason Mraz Zumic artist page.

1
215
artists
Jason Mraz
genres
Alt Rock Folk Folk Rock Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz
Aug
5
Jason Mraz and Raining Jane
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jason Mraz Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 8, 2021
Jason Mraz Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter Jason Mraz
2
808
image for article Jason Mraz Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 24, 2021
Jason Mraz Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter Jason Mraz
2
1076
image for article Jason Mraz Plans 2018 Tour Dates with Brett Dennen: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 12, 2018
Jason Mraz Plans 2018 Tour Dates with Brett Dennen: Ticket Presal...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Pop Rock Reggae Singer-Songwriter Surf Rock Brett Dennen Jason Mraz
3
2104
Back to top
seating chart