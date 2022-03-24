Jason Mraz Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jason Mraz has announced his first run of 2022 tour dates. At this time, 22 headlining performances are lined up for the year.

The newly planned concerts are set in July and August at large-scale venues stretching from California, Oregon, and Washington across Canada to New York and Connecticut. The singer-songwriter will be backed by Raining Jane, a group from Los Angeles who have worked extensively with Mraz since 2014.

Jason Mraz All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Jason Mraz 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LALALALOVE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Last year, Jason released a remastered edition of Live & Acoustic 2001 with unreleased material. For more, check out the Jason Mraz Zumic artist page.